Media Advisory: MADD Canada and NSLC Bring Sober Driving Messages to Nova Scotia Students

MADD Canada is hosting a special screening to showcase its 2025-2026 School Program in partnership with Provincial Sponsor Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). The screening event will be held at Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour, giving students in Grades 7 to 12 an immersive look at the devastating consequences of impaired driving and empowering them to make safe and sober choices.



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To prevent these tragedies, MADD Canada and NSLC are bringing sober driving lessons to students in Nova Scotia through MADD Canada’s School Program.

Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 1 P.M. Location: Auburn Drive High School, 300 Auburn Dr., Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia B2W 6E9 Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Marley MacDonald, Director of Responsibility and Sustainability, NSLC





This year’s 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



