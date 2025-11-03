Your IRA can now own a piece of Dunkin', Burger King and Pizza Hut empires using FranShares platform

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FranShares, the platform making franchise ownership accessible to everyday investors, has opened professionally managed Dunkin', Burger King and Pizza Hut portfolios to accredited investors using self-directed IRAs. That means retirement accounts can now access the same equity appreciation that institutional investors have enjoyed for decades in the nearly $500+ billion U.S. quick-service restaurant market (as assesed by Grand View Research).

The Dunkin', Burger King and Pizza Hut funds are backed by 20+ year private equity firm, Triton Pacific Capital Partners, LLC and its powerhouse operator, Tasty Restaurant Group – among the biggest in the U.S. and managing over 400 locations nationwide. Investors can now use their retirement dollars to own fractional units in professionally managed QSR portfolios, with the goal of building long-term equity.

"Franchises have always been a wealth-building machine for the “1-percenters”. Now you can use your IRA to get the same institutional access," said Kenny Rose, founder and CEO of FranShares. "We're talking about brands you know and love, operations run by proven pros, actual locations you can have a stake in in your backyard, with the tax-advantages of investing through your retirement account. It’s a tasty combo."

Savvy investors have long favored franchises for their inflation-hedging potential and recession resistance. FranShares makes investing in franchises as easy as investing in stocks – but backed by real locations serving real customers.

FranShares is democratizing access to franchise investing and funding. Founded by best-selling franchise expert Kenny Rose and backed by leading investors including Chicago Ventures, FranShares offers investors a unique opportunity for passive income and equity appreciation. The platform gives franchisors and franchisees a fast and easy way to raise funds for expansion and provides individual investors access to an alternative asset class prized by institutions and high-net-worth individuals. For more information, visit franshares.com.

