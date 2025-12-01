How Private Equity Really Invests in Dunkin’, Burger King and Pizza Hut: B. David Buehler Breaks It Down for FranShares Investors in Exclusive Chicago Events

Chicago, Illinois, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FranShares, the passive franchise investing platform, hosted a private fire-side discussion with B. David Buehler, Managing Partner at Triton Pacific Capital Partners on November 25th, 2025, to explore how quick service restaurant portfolios historically reserved for institutional capital are becoming available to accredited investors and their retirement accounts.

Tasty Restaurant Group, an affiliate of Triton Pacific, operates more than 400 restaurants across brands including Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell, on behalf of Triton sponsored funds. FranShares packages select Tasty led portfolios into private offerings that allow investors to buy fractional interests in specific franchise locations, with minimums far below the cost of acquiring or building a single unit outright.

The interview covered four main themes: why QSRs now, how Triton and Tasty create value at the store level, how FranShares structures access for investors, and where this fits in a modern portfolio.

Building on this conversation, FranShares will host similar free, in person events for accredited investors in Chicago on December 11 and 12, 2025, where attendees can hear directly from private equity and franchise operators, ask their own questions, and explore how QSR strategies may fit into their portfolios. Interested accredited investors can learn more and request an invitation at https://luma.com/franshares.

Why QSRs now

Moderator Kenny Rose opened by contrasting the enthusiasm around AI and high growth tech stocks with the everyday nature of quick service restaurants, then asked what public market investors might be missing about private QSR strategies.

Buehler pointed to essential demand and historical resilience through downturns. He noted that quick service usage increased during the pandemic as consumers relied on drive thru and off premise formats, and that the category held up better than full-service concepts in both the Global Financial Crisis and COVID period. Buehler pointed out that “people can delay many purchase categorie, but people “consumers”, still needhave to eat. Quick service tracks very basic, repeatable behavior, which makes it easier to underwrite than trying to guess which AI stock will win the next cycle.”

He also drew a line between owning QSR brands through broad stock indexes and owning operating portfolios of locations through private equity backed aggregators, where scale, operations and exit strategy can drive additional value while also diversifying away from public markets that are often driven by broad sentiment and volatility.

Triton Pacific, Tasty Restaurant Group and store level value creation

When Rose asked what actually happens after acquiring a group of stores from a long-time franchisee, Buehler described Tasty Restaurant Group as a vertically integrated restaurant management platform that runs all facets of Triton Pacific’s chain restaurant strategy.

He highlighted three levers: acquiring established units from owners looking to monetize, centralizing systems and support functions across hundreds of locations and multiple brands, and investing in remodels, new unit development and operational upgrades to improve store level economics over time: “We are buying real operating restaurant businesses, plugging them into a scaled and sophisticated platform and then focusing relentlessly on traffic, average ticket and labor efficiency. Real estate matters, but operations are what compound over time.”

How FranShares structures access for accredited investors and IRAs

The discussion then turned to how institutional QSR strategies are being offered to retail investors through FranShares. Rose described FranShares as a distribution and education layer that sits on top of existing institutional underwriting and operator infrastructure: “FranShares is the only platform that enables investors to buy into specific locations of brands like Burger King, Dunkin’ and Pizza Hut, run by experienced operators like Tasty Restaurant Group, while we handle the sourcing, structuring and investor experience.”

The panel also noted that investors can use self-directed IRAs and solo 401(k)s, through custodians such as Alto and Equity Trust, to allocate to these offerings on the FranShares platform, subject to custodian requirements.“These are operating businesses that make more investment sense over three to five years than over a shotershorter duration like crypto and weeks. That often lines up naturally with how clients and advisorsmightadvisors might think about retirement dollars they do not need for a long time.” Buehler said when answering questions from Rose in a lightening round format.

Risk, diligence and portfolio role

Addressing risk, Buehler emphasized that QSR portfolios are exposed to shifts in consumer preferences, input costs and labor conditions, and require ongoing capital for remodels and technology. He encouraged advisors and investors to focus on operator track record, unit economics, diversification across brands and geographies and the amount of sponsor and operator capital invested alongside them.

The interview concluded with a discussion of how RIAs and high net worth investors may position QSR private equity as a satellite allocation alongside core public equity and fixed income, particularly for clients looking to diversify away from portfolios that have become heavily concentrated in technology and AI related names. Accredited investors who missed the original discussion, as well as those who want a deeper dive, can learn more and request an invitation for December 11 and 12, 2025 sessions.

About FranShares

FranShares is a Chicago based investment platform that lets investors diversify their portfolios and seek passive income through fractional ownership of franchise businesses. Founded by best-selling franchise expert Kenny Rose and backed by leading investors including Chicago Ventures, FranShares curates franchise opportunities, partners with experienced operators and offers access to income producing and growth oriented franchise portfolios, often with minimums starting in the hundreds or low thousands of dollars, including via eligible retirement accounts.

For more information, visit www.franshares.com.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners and Tasty Restaurant Group

Triton Pacific Capital Partners, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm that sponsors growth- oriented investments across several sectors, with a significant focus on chain restaurants.

Tasty Restaurant Group, an affiliate of Triton Pacific, operates more than 400 quick service restaurants under brands such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell, and manages Triton Pacific’s chain restaurant investment strategy across multiple states.

