Gibson Energy Delivers Record Throughput and Continued Growth Across Canadian and U.S. Terminals in Q3 2025

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Key Highlights: Delivered Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $154 million, driven by strong volume growth

of $154 million, driven by strong volume growth Canadian record of 1.5 mmbbl per day, a 26% increase year-over-year, led by Hardisty and TMX-connected tanks at Edmonton

Record throughput in the U.S., driven by a new high water mark of 717 mbbl per day at Gateway, 30% higher year-over-year, due primarily to the completion of the dredging project

Generated in excess of $9 million in recurring and non-recurring cost savings during the quarter, increasing DCF per share by 10%, and positioning Gibson to exceed its $25 million target for 2025

Appointment of Blake Hotzel as SVP, Commercial Development U.S., bringing over 20 years of commercial experience

9.8 million hours and counting without a lost-time injury, highlighting our continued focus on maintaining a best-in-class safety performance

“It was another strong quarter for Gibson, as our customers drove record throughput across our Canadian and U.S. terminals,” said Curtis Philippon, President & Chief Executive Officer. “This growth in volumes underscores the critical role our assets play in the global energy value chain and our ability to help customers move their products safely, efficiently, and to global markets at the highest possible netback.”

Financial Highlights:

Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $154 million in the third quarter, a $4 million increase from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher throughput at Edmonton and Gateway, and lower operating costs due to the cost focus campaign, partially offset by the disposal of non-core assets in the prior period

Marketing Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $7 million in the third quarter, a $7 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a challenging near-term environment

Adjusted EBITDA (1) on a consolidated basis of $147 million in the third quarter, a $4 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower contribution from the Marketing segment partially offset by higher Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA

on a consolidated basis of $147 million in the third quarter, a $4 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower contribution from the Marketing segment partially offset by higher Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA Net income of $46 million in the third quarter, an $8 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the impact of items affecting segment EBITDA noted above, unrealized gains in relation to corporate financial instruments, partially offset by lower general and administrative costs driven by executive transition and restructuring costs in the prior period

Distributable Cash Flow (1) of $86 million in the third quarter, a $3 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the factors contributing to lower Adjusted EBITDA as noted above, partially offset by lower finance costs, lease payments and current income tax

Dividend Payout ratio (2) on a trailing twelve-month basis of 85%

on a trailing twelve-month basis of 85% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio(2) of 3.9x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.2x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024

Strategic & Business Developments:

Issued $375 million of 4.45% senior unsecured notes due August 2032, with proceeds used to repay the $325 million principal amount senior unsecured notes and amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility

Reaffirmed investment grade credit ratings of BBB (low) from Morningstar DBRS and BBB- from S&P, both with Stable outlooks

Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of Blake Hotzel as SVP, Commercial Development U.S., bringing over 20 years of commercial and U.S. expertise, including roles at Tallgrass and Phillips 66

The Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on January 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025

Subsequent to the quarter, successfully completed the construction and commissioning of infrastructure supporting our long-term strategic partnership with Baytex Energy Ltd., established under a take-or-pay and area dedication agreement



(1) Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Specified Financial Measures” section of this release.

(2) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and dividend payout ratio are non-GAAP financial ratios. See the “Specified Financial Measures” section of this release.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements

The 2025 third quarter Management’s Discussion and Analysis and unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements provide a detailed explanation of Gibson’s financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. These documents are available at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2025 third quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:

Registration at least five minutes prior to the conference call is recommended.

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Supplementary Information

Gibson has also made available certain supplementary information regarding the 2025 third quarter financial and operating results, available at www.gibsonenergy.com.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘contemplate’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘propose’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘shall’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘forecast’’, ‘‘pursue’’, ‘‘potential’’ and ‘‘capable’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s ability to meet and/or exceed its cost savings target for 2025 and beyond, the Company’s position in the global energy chain and value proposition for its customers, and benefits to be realized from additions to the executive team. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2025, and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 3, 2025, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

Specified Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures.

For further details on these specified financial measures, including relevant reconciliations, see the "Specified Financial Measures" section of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, which is incorporated by reference herein and is available on Gibson's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and Gibson's website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

a) Adjusted EBITDA

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures of the Company's segmented and consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:

Three months ended September 30, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and

Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment profit 149,101 150,271 4,403 14,183 — — 153,504 164,454 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 3,503 (1,553) 2,339 25 — — 5,842 (1,528) General and administrative — — — — (13,298) (13,004) (13,298) (13,004) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 1,549 1,166 — — — — 1,549 1,166 Executive transition and restructuring costs — — — — — 251 — 251 Renewable power purchase agreement — — — — (520) (175) (520) (175) Adjusted EBITDA 154,153 149,884 6,742 14,208 (13,818) (12,928) 147,077 151,164





Nine months ended September 30, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and

Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment profit 459,820 446,566 27,331 69,391 — — 487,151 515,957 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (2,177) 3,746 (12,816) (1,884) — — (14,993) 1,862 General and administrative — — — — (40,638) (51,920) (40,638) (51,920) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 3,896 4,071 — — — — 3,896 4,071 Executive transition and restructuring costs — — — — 2,405 10,665 2,405 10,665 Renewable power purchase agreement — — — — (2,142) (175) (2,142) (175) Adjusted EBITDA 461,539 454,383 14,515 67,507 (40,375) (41,430) 435,679 480,460





Three months ended September 30, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 Net Income 45,694 53,916 Income tax expense 12,439 14,573 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 43,398 44,289 Finance costs, net 35,094 32,545 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments 5,842 (1,528) Unrealized (gain) on renewable power purchase agreement (1,436) (1,934) Share-based compensation 4,104 4,747 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 1,549 1,166 Corporate foreign exchange loss and other 393 3,139 Executive transition and restructuring costs — 251 Adjusted EBITDA 147,077 151,164





Nine months ended September 30, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 Net Income 156,346 157,737 Income tax expense 46,580 46,205 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 128,923 131,452 Finance costs, net 103,329 104,285 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (14,993) 1,862 Unrealized (gain) loss on renewable power purchase agreement (9,180) 6,707 Share-based compensation 11,826 15,158 Acquisition and integration costs — 1,371 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 3,896 4,071 Corporate foreign exchange loss and other 6,547 947 Executive transition and restructuring costs 2,405 10,665 Adjusted EBITDA 435,679 480,460

b) Distributable Cash Flow

The following is a reconciliation of distributable cash flow from operations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 195,572 404,794 416,803 531,178 Adjustments: Changes in non-cash working capital and taxes paid (50,826) (258,264) 7,526 (64,620) Replacement capital (12,863) (13,023) (33,326) (24,260) Cash interest expense, including capitalized interest (33,413) (34,045) (97,341) (102,405) Acquisition and integration costs — — — 1,371 Executive transition and restructuring costs — 7,433 2,405 10,665 Lease payments (5,353) (8,144) (18,448) (24,178) Current income tax (7,567) (10,582) (20,016) (23,633) Distributable cash flow 85,550 88,169 257,604 304,118





Twelve months ended September 30, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 484,080 686,780 Adjustments: Changes in non-cash working capital and taxes paid 61,504 (57,133) Replacement capital (45,053) (34,486) Cash interest expense, including capitalized interest (129,272) (136,861) Acquisition and integration costs — 3,454 Executive transition and restructuring costs 8,709 10,665 Lease payments (24,511) (33,806) Current income tax (26,701) (31,550) Distributable cash flow 328,756 407,063

c) Dividend Payout Ratio

Twelve months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Distributable cash flow 328,756 407,063 Dividends declared 278,095 263,050 Dividend payout ratio 85% 65%

d) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio