InnovAge Appoints Dr. Paul Taheri as Chief Medical Officer

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), appoints Paul Taheri, MD, MBA as its Chief Medical Officer, effective November 3, 2025.

Dr. Paul Taheri, a board-certified trauma surgeon, brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership to InnovAge. He has served as a Clinical Quality Advisor to Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a role he has held since 2019. Dr. Taheri previously served as CEO and Deputy Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Yale School of Medicine. His earlier leadership roles include President and CEO of the University of Vermont Medical Group, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, and professor of surgery. He also held key positions at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he earned his MBA from the Ross School of Business. Dr. Taheri received his medical degree from New York University and completed his surgical residency at Tulane University.

“Paul brings a rare combination of clinical excellence, operational discipline, and strategic leadership to InnovAge,” said Patrick Blair, CEO. “With more than 3 decades of healthcare experience and his knowledge as a provider, we welcome him to InnovAge and are excited about the experience and stead leadership we expect him to bring to our clinical teams and the participants we serve every day.”

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of June 30, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,740 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com/.

