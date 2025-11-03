CAUT available to comment on post-secondary education and research in the federal budget

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of University Teachers has spokespeople available to comment on the 2025 federal budget.

“Post-secondary education and research are critical infrastructure, as important to the Canadian economy as roads and energy,” said CAUT President Robin Whitaker. “As the U.S. abandons its role as a research superpower, it’s time for Canada to step up and invest in our universities and colleges.”

