Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of October 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345


 

Date


  		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
10/31/2025


  		179,827,919


 
 

Total gross of voting rights: 179,827,919


 

 

Total net* of voting rights: 179,741,847


 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

