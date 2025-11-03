Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and

Total Number of Shares of the Company as of October 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345







Date





Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 10/31/2025





179,827,919











Total gross of voting rights: 179,827,919











Total net* of voting rights: 179,741,847







* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment