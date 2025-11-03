In Stock Today Cabinets LLC Reports Surge in Green Kitchen Cabinets Demand Following 2025 Design Trends

ALEXANDRIA, VA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDRIA, VA - November 03, 2025 - -

In Stock Today Cabinets LLC, a leading distributor of Fabuwood and FIBO cabinetry brands serving the Mid-Atlantic region, reports unprecedented demand for green kitchen cabinets across its Alexandria, Fairfax, and Columbia showroom locations, aligning with National Kitchen & Bath Association data showing 76 percent of designers now favor green as the top shade for 2025.

The surge reflects a dramatic shift in consumer preferences away from the white and gray palettes that dominated kitchen design for over a decade. Sage, forest, and olive tones now lead customer inquiries at the company's five showroom locations across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Texas, with regional adoption rates exceeding national averages by significant margins.

This transformation extends beyond simple color preferences to encompass broader sustainable kitchen design principles. Homeowners throughout Northern Virginia and Maryland increasingly seek eco-conscious materials and nature-inspired palettes that connect indoor spaces with outdoor environments. The trend aligns with NKBA findings that 72 percent of homeowners desire kitchens with greater connections to nature, driving demand for biophilic design elements alongside environmentally responsible cabinetry options.

In Stock Today Cabinets has expanded its Fabuwood collections to meet this growing demand, offering extensive green cabinet options with five to seven day delivery times nationwide. The company's all-plywood construction standards and lifetime limited warranty complement the sustainability focus that drives many customers toward green cabinetry choices.

"The shift toward green kitchen cabinets represents more than a color trend—it signals a fundamental change in how homeowners approach kitchen design," said Emin Halac, Design Specialist at In Stock Today Cabinets. "We guide customers in pairing Fabuwood green cabinets with natural stone countertops, brass hardware, and wood finishes to create spaces that feel both contemporary and timeless. These combinations offer incredible flexibility while maintaining the sophisticated aesthetic that defines modern sustainable kitchen design."

The company's showrooms have adapted their displays to showcase various green cabinet configurations, demonstrating how these colors integrate with current 2025 kitchen color trends including complementary blues and earth-tone browns. Design consultations now frequently focus on creating personalized spaces that reflect individual style preferences while maintaining environmental consciousness.

Market analysis indicates the green cabinet trend shows particular strength in urban and suburban markets across the DMV region, where environmental awareness combines with design sophistication to drive purchasing decisions. Contractors and builders working with In Stock Today Cabinets report similar patterns in new construction and renovation projects throughout Northern Virginia and Maryland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPMYH_zfwOs

In Stock Today Cabinets operates as an authorized distributor of Fabuwood and FIBO products, maintaining showrooms in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia; Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Delaware. The company specializes in providing high-quality kitchen and bathroom cabinetry solutions to homeowners, contractors, dealers, and builders, offering free design consultations and specialized pricing for trade professionals. Their extensive inventory includes ready-to-assemble and pre-assembled cabinet options, supported by comprehensive warranty coverage and rapid delivery capabilities.

###

For more information about In Stock Today Cabinets LLC, contact the company here:



IST Cabinets

Emin Halac

703 259-9030

info@istcabinets.com

5731 General Washington Dr, Alexandria, VA 22312