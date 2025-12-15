In Stock Today Cabinets LLC Launches IST Loyalty Rewards Program for Construction Professionals

ALEXANDRIA, VA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDRIA, VA - December 15, 2025 - -

In Stock Today Cabinets LLC announced the launch of its IST Loyalty Rewards Program designed to help contractors, dealers, builders and designers manage rising material costs while capitalizing on the Mid-Atlantic region's construction boom. Contractors receive automatic rebates of $100 for every $5,000 in purchases, translating to a 2% margin boost that helps offset rising material costs.

The timing of the program responds to significant market dynamics affecting the construction industry. Northern Virginia experienced a 42.2% year-over-year increase in active housing units as of October 2025, with 2,562 properties available and median prices reaching $745,000 in Fairfax County. This inventory surge creates substantial opportunities for kitchen and bathroom renovations, but contractors face pressure from both material costs and severe labor shortages.

"The construction industry needs over 439,000 new workers nationally in 2025, and our Mid-Atlantic contractors are feeling this shortage acutely," said Emin Halac, President of In Stock Today Cabinets LLC. "Our loyalty program addresses this challenge by helping existing crews work more efficiently. With same-day design consultations and 5-7 day delivery on our kitchen cabinets, contractors can complete more projects without expanding their workforce."

The IST Loyalty Rewards Program operates through automatic point tracking, eliminating administrative overhead for busy contractors. Points accumulate with each purchase of wholesale cabinets and other products, with rewards applied directly to future orders. The program extends across all In Stock Today Cabinets locations in Alexandria, Fairfax, Columbia, Houston and Delaware.

Maryland's infrastructure investments further amplify the need for efficient cabinet supply solutions. The state received $218 million in federal funding for infrastructure projects, while maintaining its C grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers, indicating sustained construction activity ahead. Additionally, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's multi-billion dollar expansion plans are driving demand for transit-oriented housing developments throughout the region.

The program particularly benefits contractors working on the growing number of home renovations as homeowners choose to upgrade rather than relocate in the high-priced market. With median home prices ranging from $535,000 to $745,000 across Northern Virginia, kitchen remodeling has become an attractive alternative to purchasing new properties.

In Stock Today Cabinets LLC specializes in providing high-quality cabinetry solutions as an authorized distributor of Fabuwood and FIBO brands. The company offers ready-to-assemble and pre-assembled cabinet options, with popular styles including Shaker Blue, Shaker Grey, Shaker White, Allure, Quest and Value Premium lines. All Fabuwood products carry a lifetime limited warranty, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality and durability. The company maintains showrooms and warehouses strategically located throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, enabling same-day pickup and rapid delivery services for construction professionals.

###

For more information about In Stock Today Cabinets LLC, contact the company here:



IST Cabinets

Emin Halac

703 259-9030

info@istcabinets.com

5731 General Washington Dr, Alexandria, VA 22312