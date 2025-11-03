Ingersoll Rand Acquires Transvac Systems Ltd., Expanding Capabilities in Ejector Technology and Sustainable Engineered Solutions

Adds proprietary ejector technology which broadens Ingersoll Rand’s product offerings and enhances the customer value proposition through the company’s packaged solution capabilities

Strengthens the company’s position in high-growth, sustainability-focused markets including energy recovery, wastewater treatment, and desalination through industry leading solutions

Demonstrates Ingersoll Rand’s ability to partner with founder-led engineering companies to accelerate innovation and growth, while executing strategic bolt-on acquisitions at an attractive high single-digit upfront purchase multiple



DAVIDSON, N.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, today announced the acquisition of Transvac Systems Ltd. (“Transvac”), a United Kingdom-based global supplier of ejector solutions and sustainable process technologies used to move, mix, and compress fluids and gases. Transvac will join the Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.

The addition of Transvac’s technology enhances Ingersoll Rand’s ability to provide customers with a broader range of engineered solutions, including hybrid systems that combine ejectors and traditional technologies to optimize performance and efficiency across applications.

Today, Transvac’s systems are used globally in eradicating waste gas flaring, with growing traction in emerging sustainable industries such as desalination and clean water reuse. Through its strong focus on research and development, Transvac has designed solutions that drive industry-leading efficiencies and reduce emissions to lessen environmental impact.

Through this acquisition, Ingersoll Rand gains access to a complementary technology platform and a highly experienced engineering team with deep expertise in process intensification and energy-efficient design. Combined with Ingersoll Rand’s established packaging capabilities and global service network, this acquisition positions the company to deliver complete, regionally manufactured vacuum and ejector systems tailored to the most demanding industrial applications.

“This acquisition expands our portfolio with innovative technology that complements our existing solutions and opens new opportunities in sustainability-driven markets,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We are proud to partner with the founders of Transvac to build on their legacy of engineering excellence and to bring their expertise and technology into the Ingersoll Rand family.”

The acquisition reinforces the company’s commitment to decarbonization, water conservation, and industrial efficiency, further strengthening its leadership in sustainable solutions that deliver long-term value to customers and shareholders.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

