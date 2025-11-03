Steelworkers: Forestry workers need action now

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is hopeful that today’s forestry summit between federal and provincial governments will serve as a crucial step towards the co-ordinated action needed to address British Columbia’s forestry emergency. The USW sees government recognition of the scale and immediacy of the crisis as a positive shift but warns that only swift, concrete action will protect communities from devastation.

“We are in a crisis,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director. “This is not a market downturn but rather an unfair attack on forest workers and the communities that depend on them. Over 1,500 USW members are affected already, with more to follow. Workers need action and support, today.”

Nearly half the value of B.C.’s lumber exports is being lost to U.S. tariffs and duties, wiping out jobs and gutting rural economies. The USW is heartened that Ottawa and Victoria are recognizing forestry as a foundational industry and pledging to give it the same urgency shown to other sectors.

“Workers, industry, First Nations and government are united in calling for urgent action,” said Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair. “We need immediate, additional supports to keep companies operating and paycheques coming in. We also must secure a stable, affordable fibre supply and work together to build out new markets and value-added manufacturing for the long term. Without that, we’re going to lose a generation of forestry jobs.”

Scott Lunny was invited by Premier Eby to speak directly to the provincial ministers as well as to federal Minister of Internal Trade Dominic LeBlanc and other federal representatives at today’s summit. This was an important signal that labour’s voice is being heard. The USW is encouraged by the shared understanding that the situation is urgent, that forestry jobs are worth fighting for and that the time for action is now.

“We were encouraged to see that the province brought labour to the table,” said Lunny. “Everyone understands the stakes and there is a commitment to protecting the forestry sector and the people who rely on it across Canada.”

The union is calling on the federal government to deliver promised funding quickly and is seeking Supplemental Employment Benefits (SEB) for workers affected by curtailments and closures, as well as other income supports that help families stay afloat during this period of instability.

“In the immediate term, we can keep people working through wildfire salvage, roadbuilding and fibre-recovery projects backed by joint federal-provincial funding,” said Bromley. “Additionally, B.C.’s forestry sector needs to receive its fair share of federal investment.”

The USW is calling for a single-window delivery system for all forestry-related government supports and the creation of a B.C. Forestry Adjustment Office to ensure that federal dollars flow quickly and efficiently to affected communities.

The USW also supports continued work to include a fair, long-term agreement on softwood lumber in any trade negotiations. This coupled with stable and economic access to fibre and strong First Nations partnerships will allow the sector to stabilize, grow and continue to support jobs, communities and the economy.

“Forestry built our province,” Lunny said. “We need to come together with action, to keep the industry alive and then continue to work collectively to build, diversify and strengthen the B.C. and Canadian forest industry.”

The USW represents over 14,000 members in Canada’s forest industry, including over 9,000 in B.C.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

