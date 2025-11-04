FDH Aero Signs Long-Term Agreement with Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre to Supply Critical Fasteners for Airbus A350

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre (HHACMC) to supply a package of high-performance fasteners supporting the Airbus A350 composite tail section.

HHACMC, a joint venture between Airbus and Chinese partners led by Harbin Aircraft Industry Group (HAIG), specializes in producing composite components for Airbus aircraft, including the A350. The new agreement marks FDH Aero APAC’s first direct Airbus contract, expanding the company’s role within Airbus’s global supply chain network and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for next-generation airframe programs.

Under the three-year agreement, with a two-year optional extension, FDH Aero will deliver a comprehensive range of fastening solutions designed for the A350’s composite tail structure. “Securing this agreement underscores our commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and our continued investment in advanced product lines that support composite and main airframe programs,” said Cody Ho, Managing Director, FDH Aero APAC. “As Airbus continues to develop the A350 program, FDH Aero is fully prepared to support the platform’s success through its work with HHACMC.”

“We are pleased to establish this new partnership with FDH Aero,” said Pierre Jacquet Francillon, Head of Procurement and Supply Chain at HHACMC. “Their technical capabilities and reliable support network will add significant value to our composite manufacturing operations.”

Fujun Xu, Purchasing Manager at HHACMC, added, “This agreement reflects a shared commitment to quality, performance and long-term collaboration in support of the Airbus A350 program.”

The Airbus A350 is a wide-body, twin-engine commercial airliner designed for long-range efficiency and reduced emissions, featuring extensive use of lightweight composite materials. HHACMC supports Airbus’s global production strategy by playing a key role in manufacturing composite components for the A350’s tail section, including the rudder, elevator and belly fairing.

“Congratulations to everyone at FDH Aero and HHACMC for the teamwork and dedication that led to this agreement,” Ho said. “We’re proud to strengthen FDH Aero’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region while continuing to support Airbus’s world-class programs.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

