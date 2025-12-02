FDH Aero Earns “Best Place to Work in Aviation” Designation for Second Consecutive Year

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has once again been honored in Aviation Business News’ list of Best Places to Work in Aviation. This marks the company’s second consecutive year earning this distinction, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice in the aerospace sector and underscoring its commitment to employee development, engagement, and wellbeing.

“Being named one of the Best Places to Work in Aviation for a second consecutive year is an honor that we believe reflects our culture of support, inclusion, and purpose,” said Ian Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of FDH Aero. “Our people are the strength of FDH Aero, and we remain dedicated to programs that help them thrive both professionally and personally.”





FDH Aero continues to enhance and expand programs designed to support employee satisfaction, wellbeing, and professional growth. Recent areas of focus include:

Wellbeing and balance: Mindfulness programs, expanded benefits with counseling and family support, and generous paid time off to encourage rest and recharge.

Mindfulness programs, expanded benefits with counseling and family support, and generous paid time off to encourage rest and recharge. Career development: University partnerships, immersive internships, and a global Emerging Leader Program focused on mentoring and leadership growth.

University partnerships, immersive internships, and a global Emerging Leader Program focused on mentoring and leadership growth. Supportive culture: Equitable hiring practices, employee recognition events, and community engagement through volunteer time, philanthropy, and local drives.



With women making up roughly half of its workforce, and similar metrics for employees from underrepresented backgrounds, FDH Aero embraces a culture of respect, opportunity and engagement. “This recognition affirms the progress we’re making in creating an environment where employees can thrive,” said Kimberly Grant, Chief Human Resources Officer at FDH Aero. “As we grow, we’ll continue to meet people where they are and support their success.”

Aviation Business News partnered with Workforce Research Group (WRG) on its Best Places to Work in Aviation program. The independent third-party organization conducted a two-part assessment of companies across the aviation sector, reviewing company policies and direct employee feedback through anonymous surveys to measure overall engagement and satisfaction.



About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.



