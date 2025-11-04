Pairwise Licenses CRISPR Platform to International Rice Research Institute to Advance Climate-Resilient, Nutritious Rice

Durham, NC and Los Baños, Philippines, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pairwise has licensed its Fulcrum® gene editing platform to the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), a non-profit agricultural research organization. The agreement will enable IRRI to apply CRISPR technology to develop rice varieties with higher yields, greater climate resilience, and enhanced nutritional value, including research aimed at supporting healthier diets. These innovations will complement and strengthen IRRI's ongoing breeding programs.

"This partnership marks an exciting step for IRRI's breeding initiatives," said Dr. Inez Slamet-Loedin, Principal Scientist for Biotechnology. “It reinforces our commitment to using the latest breeding innovations to deliver results faster. By responsibly applying advanced tools, we can speed up the development of rice varieties that improve productivity, resilience, and nutrition for farmers and consumers around the world.”

"We're honored to partner with IRRI, a world-renowned leader in rice research, to bring our Fulcrum technology to one of humanity's most vital crops," said Ian Miller, COO of Pairwise. "This collaboration will accelerate rice innovation and create tangible benefits for farmers and consumers worldwide."

Under the agreement, IRRI will have nonexclusive rights to use the Fulcrum suite of CRISPR-based genome-editing technologies, including the SHARC™ enzyme system, for research, development, dissemination, and commercial applications in rice. The Fulcrum platform has already enabled innovations such as seedless and compact blackberries and global trait development in 14 row and specialty crops.

This is Pairwise's third licensing agreement with a CGIAR research center, following a 2025 agreement with the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and a 2024 partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). This agreement is backed by the CGIAR Gene Editing Initiative through the support of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK Government (FCDO), Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), and the Gates Foundation to bring these innovations to smallholder farmers across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, while ensuring genome-editing technologies are used responsibly for public benefit.

About the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)

IRRI is dedicated to abolishing poverty and hunger among people and populations that depend on rice-based agri-food systems. Through its work and partnerships, IRRI aims to improve the health and welfare of rice farmers and consumers; promote environmental sustainability in a world challenged by climate change; and support the empowerment of women and youth in the rice industry. IRRI is a member of CGIAR, the world’s largest agricultural research partnership dedicated to a food-secure future. For more information, visit https://www.irri.org/.

About Pairwise

Pairwise is agriculture’s gene editing powerhouse, building a healthier world through partnership and plant innovation. Co-founded by the inventors of CRISPR, our Fulcrum® Platform accelerates the development of climate-resilient, nutritious, and sustainable crops. As trusted partners to global industry leaders and nonprofit institutions, we help breeders move faster while transforming food and agriculture for farmers, consumers, and the planet. Founded in 2017 and based in Durham, NC, Pairwise is committed to delivering innovation that makes food easier to grow and better to eat. For more information, visit www.pairwise.com.