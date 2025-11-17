Enza Zaden and Pairwise Join Forces to Drive Sustainable Innovation in Vegetable Breeding

Enkhuizen, the Netherlands, and Durham, North Carolina, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enza Zaden, a global leader in vegetable breeding that develops and supplies innovative vegetable seeds for growers worldwide, today announced a strategic agreement to license Pairwise’s Fulcrum® Platform, a suite of precision plant breeding tools.

“At Enza Zaden, our mission is to grant people everywhere access to healthy vegetables by developing high-quality varieties and seeds,” said Jaap Mazereeuw, CEO of Enza Zaden. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to breakthrough plant science and responsible innovation to benefit growers, consumers, and the environment. Pairwise’s Fulcrum® Platform equips us with advanced tools for research, strengthening our ongoing focus on sustainability and creating value for our customers.”

Enza Zaden is currently focused on evaluating gene editing for research purposes in vegetable crops. While the agreement covers both research and potential future commercialization, Enza Zaden has no immediate plans for a commercial launch. Any future commercialization will depend on regulatory developments, market readiness, and company strategy. Enza Zaden supports regulatory developments that enable responsible use of gene editing and will consider commercialization when legislation, market readiness, and company strategy are aligned.

“Enza Zaden has a long tradition of developing innovative vegetable varieties. We’re proud to support them in accelerating the natural potential of crops with cutting-edge tools," said Tom Adams, CEO of Pairwise. "Gene editing is a precise, modern breeding method that complements traditional approaches, enabling breeders to achieve results faster, while addressing key challenges like sustainability and disease resistance. Gene editing represents a vital tool for advancing resilient, climate-smart crops that align with sustainable agriculture goals.”

Pairwise’s Fulcrum® Platform is becoming the preferred CRISPR toolbox across the agriculture value chain, proven to work in diverse crop types. By integrating advanced gene editing tools with a strong intellectual property portfolio, the platform enables accelerated agricultural innovation worldwide.

About Enza Zaden

Enza Zaden is a family-owned, international vegetable-breeding company with headquarters in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands. Founded in 1938, the company develops innovative, high-quality vegetable varieties and seeds for more than 30 crops. Each year, Enza Zaden introduces around 100 new varieties that help growers worldwide produce healthy, diverse, and sustainable food. With research facilities and subsidiaries across the globe, Enza Zaden is committed to innovation, sustainability, and ensuring access to healthy vegetables for people everywhere.

Enza Zaden’s portfolio includes more than 30 vegetable crops, from lettuce and tomato to cucumber, broccoli, and onions. Branded product concepts such as Eazyleaf® multi-leaf lettuce, Tribelli® sweet peppers, easyQs® mini cucumbers, and TomAzur® blight-resistant tomatoes showcase the company’s ability to connect advanced science with practical solutions for growers and consumers. For more information, visit www.enzazaden.com.

About Pairwise

Pairwise is agriculture’s gene editing powerhouse, building a healthier world through partnership and plant innovation. Co-founded by the inventors of CRISPR, our Fulcrum® Platform accelerates the development of climate-resilient, nutritious, and sustainable crops. As trusted partners to global industry leaders and nonprofit institutions, we help breeders move faster while transforming food and agriculture for farmers, consumers, and the planet. Founded in 2017 and based in Durham, NC, Pairwise is committed to delivering innovations that make food easier to grow and better to eat. For more information, visit www.pairwise.com.