Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from October 28 to October 31, 2025

 | Source: Elis Elis

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from October 28 to October 31, 2025

Saint-Cloud, November 4, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from October 28 to October 31, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/28/2025FR001243512120,00024.9893XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/28/2025FR00124351218,90024.9844CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/28/2025FR001243512160025.0200TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/28/2025FR001243512150025.0000AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/29/2025FR001243512120,00024.9067XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/29/2025FR001243512110,00024.9124CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/30/2025FR001243512122,50024.3999CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/30/2025FR001243512144,50024.4121XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/30/2025FR00124351214,00024.4040AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/30/2025FR00124351214,00024.4034TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/31/2025FR001243512129,48624.4311XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49210/31/2025FR001243512119,81924.4532CEUX
 Total184,30524.5924 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from October 28 to October 31, 2025

Recommended Reading

  • October 31, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: Elis
    Elis announces the acquisition of Larosé in Germany

    Elis announces the acquisition of Larosé in Germany Saint-Cloud, October 31, 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Larosé GmbH and...

    Read More
    Elis announces the acquisition of Larosé in Germany
  • October 30, 2025 12:40 ET | Source: Elis
    Elis: Q3 2025 revenue

    Q3 2025 revenue up +5.3% Dynamic summer season in Hospitality, robust activity in other markets Full-year 2025 financial objectives confirmed The Group continues to grow, confirming the...

    Read More
    Elis: Q3 2025 revenue