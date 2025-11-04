Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from October 28 to October 31, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from October 28 to October 31, 2025

Saint-Cloud, November 4, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from October 28 to October 31, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/28/2025 FR0012435121 20,000 24.9893 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/28/2025 FR0012435121 8,900 24.9844 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/28/2025 FR0012435121 600 25.0200 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/28/2025 FR0012435121 500 25.0000 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/29/2025 FR0012435121 20,000 24.9067 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/29/2025 FR0012435121 10,000 24.9124 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/30/2025 FR0012435121 22,500 24.3999 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/30/2025 FR0012435121 44,500 24.4121 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/30/2025 FR0012435121 4,000 24.4040 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/30/2025 FR0012435121 4,000 24.4034 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/31/2025 FR0012435121 29,486 24.4311 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/31/2025 FR0012435121 19,819 24.4532 CEUX Total 184,305 24.5924



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

