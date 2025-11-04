Temenos Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ Across 15 Locations

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in 15 locations in 2025. Following certification in 10 countries earlier this year, Temenos has recently been recognized as a Great Place to Work in an additional five locations: United States, India, Ecuador, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive market-leading performance, employee retention, and innovation. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from employees in these locations affirming that Temenos is a great place to work.

Takis Spiliopoulos, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Temenos, commented: “At Temenos, people are the key, and our culture is a vital pillar of our success. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work across 15 locations is a testament to the passion, collaboration and commitment of our teams across the world. I’m proud of the inclusive environment we’ve built together, one shaped by empowerment and accountability, where every colleague can make an impact and help shape the future of banking technology.”

Recognition for Temenos as a Great Place to Work in the United States follows the strategic expansion of the company’s US workforce this year, including the launch of an Innovation Hub in Central Florida. This modern, collaborative space was established to house high-skilled technology and product developers, enabling cutting-edge research and co-innovation with US financial institutions.

In India, Temenos was recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row, reflecting the company’s continued investment in this important product, innovation and engineering center, as well as a strong local culture of people engagement demonstrated through a long-standing CSR program.

Temenos continues to prioritize employee experience through a range of initiatives, including flexible working policies, inclusive leadership programs, and a strong focus on diversity and wellbeing. These efforts have helped foster a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a company that is Great Place to Work-certified. Employees at Certified workplaces are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Temenos is hiring! Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Temenos' careers page at: www.temenos.com/careers

