NOC as a Service Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: $6.1+ Billion Opportunities in Industry-Specific Compliance Solutions, SMB Adoption, and 5G-Driven Advanced Network Needs

The NOC as a Service market is estimated to be USD 3.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the global NOC as a Service market's revenue numbers and subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

NOC as a Service is evolving from a staff-augmentation line item to the operational backbone for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, as nonstop digital channels, remote work, and sprawling edge footprints expand incident surfaces and intensify audit scrutiny. The major players in the NOC as a Service market have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the NOC as a Service market.



By service type, the event monitoring & management segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.



Event Monitoring & Management will anchor the largest market size because it is the highest-frequency, always-on workload that governs signal fidelity for every downstream NOC as a Service deliverable. What this entails is 24/7 telemetry ingestion across multivendor estates, correlation that collapses alarm storms into a single actionable incident, and context enrichment with topology and recent change data so that tickets are immediately actionable rather than diagnostic placeholders.



Providers operationalize this at scale through engineered event pipelines and AIOps that auto-close transient conditions and suppress duplicates before they hit human tiers, which directly reduces alarm-to-ticket latency, compresses MTTA/MTTR, and lowers ticket volume per monitored endpoint. Why budgets concentrate here is straightforward: Incident & Problem Management, Service Reporting & Analysis, and Capacity & Change Management only perform to contract if the monitoring plane delivers high-quality, deduplicated incidents with change context attached; hence, procurement lands first on Event Monitoring & Management and then expands scope after correlation gains are evidenced.



Instances underscore this primacy: ConnectWise positions NOC as a Service around continuous monitoring with integrated patch and BDR oversight, publishing alarm-to-ticket-to-fix reporting that partners use to prove noise reduction and SLA adherence; this evidence-first approach drives initial contract value to the monitoring layer before layered runbooks expand remediation scope. Fujitsu markets ISO-certified, multivendor monitoring that handles very large event volumes and executes predefined carrier escalations directly from runbooks, illustrating how high-fidelity monitoring and correlation sit at the center of commercial value in regulated and carrier-class environments.



By vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance) segment is expected to command the largest market share because it purchases evidence-first NOC as a Service with explicit audit requirements that expand contract scope and term. BFSI buys an Offsite or Hybrid operating construct where Event Monitoring & Management are paired with runbook-driven Incident & Problem Management and monthly Service Reporting & Analysis packs containing MTTR, alarm-to-ticket latency, patch adherence, and backup test-restore proofs suitable for internal audit and regulators.



Providers win BFSI by delivering ISO-anchored processes, strict separation of duties, and predefined escalation paths (including carrier escalations) with traceable approvals and rollback evidence. Thus, every action, from detection through change, is mapped to a runbook and reflected in reports that stand up to sampling and review. This translates to outsized spending as BFSI blends high network criticality with layered compliance, making it uneconomic to staff 24/7 internally while simultaneously requiring defensible evidence; subscription NOC as a Service with Hybrid change windows addresses both constraints and supports multi-year renewals. Instances show the pattern: Fujitsu's managed NOC emphasizes multivendor monitoring from ISO-certified facilities and runbooked carrier escalations with compliance-grade artifacts, a posture aligned to BFSI control expectations and board-level reporting cycles. Similarly, ConnectWise's reporting that maps alarm to ticket to fix gives MSPs serving financial institutions a repeatable evidence trail to pass customer audits and justify expanding the Offsite scope.



North America will lead in market share, while Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



North America leads in market share while Asia Pacific delivers the highest growth because mature platform ecosystems and strict evidence expectations anchor current spend in North America, whereas rapid hybrid connectivity build-outs and co-sourcing models propel accelerated adoption in Asia Pacific. What characterizes North America is heavy reliance on productized Offsite NOC as a Service bundled with RMM and BCDR, executive-grade Service Reporting & Analysis, and standardized runbooks suited to compliance-sensitive sectors, which collectively translate into larger initial contracts and higher net retention across MSP and enterprise buyers.



Asia Pacific will outgrow other regions through rapid SD-WAN and cloud-edge rollouts across multi-country enterprises that need 24/7 Event Monitoring & Management immediately and Hybrid models for privileged Onsite changes, enabling providers to activate coverage in weeks rather than quarters while aligning spend to MTTR and hygiene outcomes instead of headcount.



Why this split persists is ecosystem maturity and governance: North America's deep MSP channels, platform attachment, and audit culture sustain the largest revenue base, while Asia Pacific's expansion and skills constraints create the steepest slope for NOC as a Service subscription as organizations standardize on Offsite operations with local Onsite benches. Instances reflect these dynamics: ConnectWise's North America-centric partner network attaches NOC as a Service to reduce overnight ticket loads and prove patch and backup hygiene in executive reviews, reinforcing regional share, while providers building Asia Pacific hubs leverage standardized monitoring and Hybrid change windows to win multi-country expansions across India, ASEAN, Japan, and ANZ at a faster clip than other regions.

The Report Provides Insights Into the Following Points

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the NOC as a Service market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - analyzing the NOC as a Service market across various regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the NOC as a Service market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of AI & Aiops for Network Automation and Efficiency

Growing Demand for Cybersecurity and 24/7 Threat Monitoring

Expansion of Cloud and Hybrid Infrastructure Requiring Scalable Noc Solutions

Restraints

Regulatory and Data Sovereignty Constraints in Sensitive Industries

Integration of Complexity with Legacy and Proprietary Systems

High Cost of Deployment and ROI Concerns Among Smbs

Opportunities

Industry-Specific and Compliance-Focused Nocaas Solutions for Regulated Sectors

Growing Potential for SMB and Mid-Market Tailored Service Packages

Rising Adoption of 5G, Edge, and IoT Networks Requiring Advanced Noc Capabilities

Challenges

Alert Fatigue and Noisy Telemetry Impacting Incident Management

Tool Fragmentation and Data Silos Limiting Unified Visibility

Shortage of Skilled Engineers for Automation and Aiops Integration

Evolution of Noc as a Service

Noc as a Service Market: Ecosystem Analysis/ Market Map

Case Study Analysis

Oil & Gas Client Modernizes Remote Operations with Externetworks' Managed Noc Monitoring Services

Adtran Strengthens Its Noc Service with Inoc's Structured Onboarding, Training, and Quality Assurance

Advanced Network Products (Anp) Accelerates Automation and Scalability with Connectwise Rmm and Noc Services

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Network Performance Monitoring

Log Parsing and Indexing

Complex Event Processing (Cep)

Adjacent Technologies

Machine Learning (Anomaly Detection)

Automated Incident Remediation

Complementary Technologies

Synthetic Transaction Monitoring

Configuration Automation

Threat Intelligence Ingestion

Companies Featured

Fujitsu

Kaseya

Sify Technologies

Park Place Technologies

Connectwise (Thoma Bravo)

INOC (A Gennx360 Portfolio Company)

iGlass Networks (20 South Partners)

Tailwind Voice & Data

GCX (3I Infrastructure PLC)

Structured Communication Systems

Infrassist Technologies

Extnoc (Externetworks)

Mission Control NOC

Worksent

Chr Managed Services

Sciencesoft

Microscan Communications

CBS (Cosmos Business Systems)

Quadrang Systems

Futurism Technologies

Emapta

Netrio

Quanza

Cloudsmartz

HSC (Hughes Systique Corporation)

Medha Cloud

Teceze

Hex64

