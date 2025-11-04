OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FSRL.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company’s OTCQX corporate broker.

“We are proud to announce that First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. common stock is now quoted on the OTCQX Market, the highest-level market of OTC Markets Group,” says First Reliance Bank Chief Executive Officer and Founder Rick Saunders. “The OTCQX is known for its financial standards and sound corporate governance requirements. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on strategically investing in technology, enhancing and nurturing our customer relationships, and upholding our commitment to improving the communities we serve. We believe this upgrade will help us attract new capital, broaden our shareholder base, and accelerate our mission of delivering an exceptional banking experience.”

About First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FSRL) is committed to improving the lives of our customers, associates, and the communities in South Carolina that we serve. We achieve this by delivering a better banking experience characterized by exceptional service, as reflected in our 92% customer satisfaction score. With $1.1 billion in assets, we employ 165 professionals across nine locations throughout South Carolina. First Reliance offers a wide range of consumer and business banking solutions, as well as mortgage services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

