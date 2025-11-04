Propanc Biopharma, Inc. Pursues Strategic Acquisition Plan Targeting Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Companies Trading Below Market Cap to Net Asset Value (MNAV)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for patients suffering from recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced a strategic initiative to pursue the acquisition of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies that are currently trading below their Market Cap to Net Asset Value (MNAV).

The Company’s management believes that acquiring undervalued DAT entities presents a compelling opportunity to strengthen Propanc’s balance sheet, diversify its asset base, and create long-term shareholder value. These DAT companies typically hold substantial reserves of leading digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on their balance sheets.

According to public filings and data compiled by CoinMarketCap.com, the total value held by Bitcoin Treasury companies currently stands at approximately $76.9 billion, while Ethereum-based DATs collectively hold about $17.6 billion in digital assets. Many of these entities are trading at significant discounts to their net asset values, creating a unique window for opportunistic acquisitions.

“We see this as a strategic diversification initiative that can unlock value for Propanc shareholders,” said James Nathanielsz, CEO of Propanc Biopharma. “By identifying DAT companies trading below their intrinsic value, we aim to leverage our public company platform to build a diversified digital asset portfolio while continuing to advance our innovative oncology pipeline.”

Propanc’s board and executive team are currently evaluating potential acquisition targets and developing due diligence frameworks to assess balance sheet strength, digital asset holdings, and operational synergies.

The Company intends to update shareholders as developments progress and qualified targets are identified.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis in cancer patients by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through the activation of proenzymes. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to target the root cause of cancer proliferation and spread.

For more information, visit: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.