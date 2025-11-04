Woof Gang Advances Fully Integrated Technology Solutions to Give Full Control to the Pet Parents and Drive Tech-Enabled Franchise Growth

MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or “the Company”), the neighborhood pet grooming and treat boutique, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever mobile app, delivering a faster, smarter, and more connected experience for pet parents and store owners nationwide. The new app is the latest development of the Company’s broader digital strategy to create a fully integrated technology solution to enhance the way store owners connect with consumers and manage their business.

Available now for iOS and Android, the new Woof Gang app reflects the brand’s continued investment in innovation, making it easier than ever for customers to book, manage, and confirm grooming appointments in just a few taps. The Woof Gang app is designed to deliver convenience, speed, and personalization for modern pet parents and seamlessly integrates with the Company’s CRM, loyalty program, and other back of house management systems. Woof Gang’s digital roadmap includes plans to integrate AI-powered features for the app such as a smart chatbot and personalized service recommendations, helping guide pet parents to the right grooming treatments based on their dog’s breed, coat, and needs. These enhancements are expected to be available in the app in early 2026 and make every interaction more personalized and continue delivering the thoughtful, high-touch experience that defines the Woof Gang brand. The Company also plans to launch a smart chatbot that can support customers with booking over the phone.

“At Woof Gang, we are a community built on love, joy, care and connection, and our digital strategy is focused on building a fully integrated technology solution that is all about making pet grooming and pampering a little bit easier,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang. “The launch of our new mobile app is a key part of our mission to use technology to enhance the relationship between Woof Gang store owners and consumers. The Woof Gang app allows us to simplify the booking process for our guests, helps us meet pet parents where they are, and deliver results for our franchise partners.”

For franchisees, the app provides another tool to stay competitive in a tech-forward retail landscape, helping drive new and repeat visits, streamline customer communication, and helping free up their time.

Customers can download the app by visiting woofgangbakery.com/app or searching “Woof Gang” in their mobile app store.

To learn more about Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, visit www.woofgangbakery.com .

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets—and how they look!

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media, and was ranked on Entrepreneur’s 45th Annual Franchise 500® for the second consecutive year. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year.

Media Contact: woofgang@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/044038e7-f850-4a4f-a58c-f2c132226758