Woof Gang, America’s Largest Premium Pet Grooming Brand, Expands into New States

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or “the Company”), the neighborhood pet grooming and treat boutique, today announced more progress in its national expansion, opening its first franchised stores in Boston, Massachusetts, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Woof Gang’s expansion into Massachusetts and North Dakota marks another significant milestone in its growth strategy to scale to more than 450 locations across the United States and Canada by 2027. The new locations follow recent store openings in Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, and Maryland, and means Woof Gang now operates in 33 states and Canada as it continues to cement its position as the premier boutique grooming and pet wellness services provider.

“Our entry into Massachusetts and North Dakota is another meaningful step in our franchise growth strategy and mission to bring high-quality, personalized pet grooming experiences to neighborhoods across the country,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang. “We’re proud to be the largest brand in premium pet grooming, and look forward to spreading love and joy to the pet communities of Boston, Fargo and beyond as we continue to grow.”

Woof Gang’s continued growth reflects the rising demand for salon-style grooming, wellness-focused services, and premium, all-natural treats. According to Morgan Stanley, pet services are expected to be the main driver of growth for the pet industry, more than doubling to $112 billion in 2030 from $48 billion in 2019, which the Company is positioned to capitalize on with its unique and scalable Woof Gang Way offering.

Each Woof Gang location offers one-on-one grooming in AKC SAFE-certified salons, alongside curated bakery treats, dog birthday cakes, and specialty retail products. As the largest premium pet grooming brand, Woof Gang expects its continued expansion throughout the nation will continue to unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurs as franchise partners.

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets—and how they look!

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media, and was ranked on Entrepreneur’s 45th Annual Franchise 500® for the second consecutive year. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year.

