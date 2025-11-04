Bitcoin Bancorp Partners with Sailo Technologies to Launch Revolutionary Bitcoin Treasury Management Platform Amid Surge in Corporate Adoption

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), a leading advisor in Bitcoin treasury strategies and institutional digital asset management, today announced a groundbreaking platform in partnership with Sailo Technologies to unveil a comprehensive Bitcoin treasury management system. This innovative crypto treasury solution is tailored for banks and publicly traded companies seeking advanced security, compliance, and insurance for their digital asset holdings.

The announcement comes on the heels of Bitcoin Bancorp’s partners’ team attending Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai, the world’s leading forum on Web3, crypto, and blockchain, held October 28-29. With over 15,000 attendees from 130 countries, 200+ speakers, and the largest crypto expo, the event provides an ideal backdrop for showcasing this cutting-edge platform amid discussions on the peak of the ongoing bull run and strategies for maximizing earnings in cryptocurrencies.

As Bitcoin continues to gain traction as a strategic reserve asset, over 178 publicly traded companies worldwide have now incorporated Bitcoin into their treasuries, collectively holding more than 1 million BTC valued at over $100 billion. This partnership positions Bitcoin Bancorp and Sailo Technologies at the forefront of this trend, offering a secure, self-custodial platform that addresses the evolving needs of institutional investors in Bitcoin treasury management.

Powered by Sailo Technologies’ Protected Digital Asset Treasury Management System, the platform features cutting-edge innovations such as an advanced AI engine for real-time anomaly detection and risk analysis, unique Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology for distributed key management, quantum-resistant encryption, recipient address verification, and fully insured transactions with money-back protections from Tier-1 providers. It also includes smart cold wallet management to streamline traditional processes and a Crypto Legacy Vault for automated inheritance mechanisms under predefined conditions. This all-in-one Bitcoin treasury solution ensures regulatory compliance, complete self-custody, secure backup and recovery, and an advanced management dashboard—eliminating single points of failure while enhancing resilience against cyber threats.

“With the rapid adoption of Bitcoin by over 178 publicly traded companies, the demand for robust crypto treasury management has never been greater,” said Eric Noveshen, Executive Vice President of Bitcoin Bancorp. “Our partnership with Sailo Technologies delivers a game-changing platform that combines next-generation security and wallet insurance, empowering corporations to manage their Bitcoin holdings with confidence and efficiency.”

BCBC’s platform stands out in the crypto security landscape by providing proactive protection through machine learning-driven insights, making BCBC ideal for enterprises navigating the complexities of digital asset management.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Bitcoin treasury solutions for institutional clients,” added David Ben Haroche, Founder and CTO of Sailo Technologies. “By integrating our AI-powered security features with Bitcoin Bancorp's financial expertise, we're setting a new standard for safe, compliant, and innovative crypto asset protection.”

As previously announced, Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) engaged Bitcoin Bancorp (OTC: BCBC) to design and implement a full-scale institutional Bitcoin treasury strategy—including a board-approved policy framework, institutional-grade custody solutions, and risk-managed acquisition models aligned with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASU 2023-08 fair-value accounting standards

The platform is available immediately for testing and evaluation to select partners, with a full rollout anticipated for Q1 2026. Interested banks and publicly traded companies can learn more about this Bitcoin treasury management system at www.bitcoinbancorp.com.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC: BCBC) – is a diversified digital asset and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies, software development, and Web 3.0. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is the owner and exclusive licensor of intellectual property consisting of two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents – U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs which are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing shareholder value. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the U.S. and does not provide banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

