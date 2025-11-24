Bitcoin Bancorp Reports Improved Revenues for Q3 2025 and Provides Positive Industry and 2026 Outlook

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), the only U.S. company holding foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided an update on industry trends and the Company focus for fiscal year 2026.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $684,493, an increase of 93% compared to revenues of $354,900 in Q3 2024.

Nine-month revenues totaling $1,692,729, compared to $1,412,028 for the nine-month period of 2024.

Continued stability in the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, including two U.S. patents essential to Bitcoin ATM operations.





Operational and Strategic Update:

Expanded ownership and operation of Bitcoin ATMs in multiple U.S. states.

Continued the integration of multiple Bitcoin ATM operators acquired in 2023–2025.

Maintained and strengthened intellectual property rights via subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC (FBC).

Progressed toward building one of the largest vertically integrated Bitcoin ATM networks in the U.S.





Bitcoin ATM Industry Trends — Supported by Independent Market Research:

“North America continues to dominate global crypto ATM deployments… U.S. market size is projected to climb sharply as mainstream adoption accelerates.”

Source: Fortune Business Insights — Crypto ATM Market Report (2024)

URL: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/crypto-atm-market-112710

“The crypto ATM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of ~54.7% from 2025 to 2032, signaling strong long-term potential.”

Source: Fortune Business Insights — Crypto ATM Market Analysis 2025–2032 (2024)

URL: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/crypto-atm-market-112710

Management Commentary:

“The third quarter reflects disciplined execution and consistent year-over-year revenue growth,” said Eric Noveshen, Executive Vice President of Bitcoin Bancorp. “The next step for the company is to have a heightened focus on the deployment of Bitcoin ATMs into strategic markets as well as the protection of the company’s patent portfolio. As retail adoption increases and regulations continue to stabilize, the company’s combination of patented technology, ATM expansion, and licensing opportunities positions the company for a strong 2026.”

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC: BCBC) – is a diversified digital asset and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies, software development, and Web 3.0. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is the owner and exclusive licensor of intellectual property consisting of two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents – U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs which are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing shareholder value. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the U.S. and does not provide banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

For investor and general information, please email contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

Follow us at :

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCBC/overview

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “belief,” “envision,” “expects,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.