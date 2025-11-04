DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Roadmap Phase 2 Ahead of V1 Protocol Launch

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi market is witnessing renewed attention as projects with use cases begin to stand out from hype-driven tokens. One of the emerging names making headlines is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending protocol that continues to gain traction among investors. With more than $18.4 million raised, over 18,000 holders, and Phase 6 of its presale already 85% completed, the project is now entering Phase 2 of its development roadmap, marking an important step toward its V1 protocol launch in Q4 2025.





Mutuum Finance’s Growing Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has built strong momentum since the start of its presale in early 2025. The project has already secured over $18.4 million in funding and sold around 790 million tokens, representing steady and consistent demand. The presale is currently in Phase 6, with each MUTM token priced at $0.035.

Once this phase is fully allocated, the price will rise by nearly 20% to $0.04, followed by a confirmed launch price of $0.06. From the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01, the token has already surged 250%, reflecting strong confidence and growing recognition across the crypto community.

Out of the 4 billion total token supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion) are allocated to presale participants. This fixed allocation ensures transparency and prevents oversupply, helping to create a fair structure for early investors. Each presale round has sold out faster than the last, signaling accelerating demand as Mutuum Finance nears its next major milestone.

Transitioning to Roadmap Phase 2

The project has officially moved into Phase 2 of its roadmap, a stage focused on preparing the V1 protocol for Sepolia Testnet deployment in Q4 2025. This comes after the successful completion of Phase 1, where the team finalized smart-contract architecture, audits, and security testing.

Phase 2 will include deeper on-chain integration testing, interface optimization, and liquidity simulation — all critical to ensure the platform performs smoothly under live conditions.

According to the team’s plan, V1 will introduce several key components that form the foundation of the Mutuum Finance ecosystem. It will include a Liquidity Pool, enabling users to supply or borrow assets directly through smart contracts. The mtToken system will track user deposits and automatically accrue interest over time, giving depositors a transparent way to earn passive income.

Alongside it, Debt Tokens will represent active borrowing positions, allowing the system to monitor outstanding loans efficiently. To maintain overall stability, a Liquidator Bot will handle undercollateralized loans automatically, protecting the protocol and its users from potential losses. Together, these components will establish a fully decentralized and transparent environment for lending, borrowing, and yield generation within Mutuum Finance.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance aims to become a non-custodial, smart contract-powered lending and borrowing protocol designed to make DeFi crypto more efficient and accessible. It allows users to earn passive income through deposits or access liquidity through overcollateralized loans without relying on intermediaries.

On the borrowing side, the protocol applies Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios based on asset volatility to ensure lending safety. If a borrower’s collateral value falls below the threshold, liquidation occurs automatically, protecting lenders and maintaining system solvency.

Mutuum Finance has placed strong emphasis on transparency and user safety. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, earning an impressive 90/100 Token Scan score, a strong signal of technical security and code reliability.

In addition, Mutuum operates a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage continuous testing by third-party developers and ethical hackers. This ensures that any vulnerabilities are discovered and resolved well before mainnet launch.

To build community engagement, the project also runs a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature not only adds a fun competitive element but also ensures transparency in tracking presale activity.

Furthermore, investors can now purchase MUTM directly using a credit or debit card, with no purchase limits, making it easier for both retail buyers and larger investors to participate.

Why Phase 2 Matters

Many view Phase 2 as a crucial turning point for Mutuum Finance. It represents the stage where theoretical design transitions into a working on-chain protocol — often a point that separates promising projects from those that fail to deliver.

The successful testnet launch of the V1 protocol on Sepolia later this year would demonstrate Mutuum Finance’s core functionality in real-world conditions. Once live, users will be able to supply or borrow assets and see mtTokens in action, proving that the system could operate securely and efficiently.

With its roadmap now advancing to Phase 2, a working testnet approaching, and growing presale success, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as one of the most closely watched DeFi crypto projects of 2025.

The project’s combination of transparent tokenomics, utility-based design, and investor-friendly mechanics sets it apart from many early-stage cryptocurrencies. As the presale nears completion and the price prepares to rise from $0.035 to $0.04, demand is accelerating, fueled by clear development milestones and strong community engagement.

If the roadmap continues on schedule and the V1 testnet performs as planned, Mutuum Finance could enter 2026 not just as another DeFi startup, but as one of the top cryptocurrencies under $1 with genuine long-term potential.

