Kelly Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Northcoast Research Virtual Fall Management Forum: November 11, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, California: November 18-19, 2025

Management is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. PT on November 18 and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Southwest IDEAS Conference in Dallas, Texas: November 20, 2025

Management is scheduled to present at 1:20 p.m. CT and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Sidoti Year End Virtual Investor Conference: December 10, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Kelly’s investor presentation is available on the Company’s website.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

scott.thomas@kellyservices.com