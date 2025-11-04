Keystone Venture Trust Inc. Launches Foundation to Give Back to Communities

Colorado, USA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Venture Trust Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the Keystone Venture Trust Foundation, a charitable foundation established in the United States in early October 2025. This new foundation, named after the company, is a significant step in Keystone’s commitment to give back to society and uphold its corporate social responsibility. With a mission grounded in compassion and financial empowerment, the foundation aims to channel the company’s resources and expertise into programs that benefit communities and build a more inclusive financial future.

The Keystone Venture Trust Foundation will focus on philanthropic initiatives that address pressing needs across the United States. Its core areas of giving were chosen to reflect both the company’s values and the real needs of American communities. Key priorities include:

Educational Support: Providing scholarships and funding for schools and underprivileged students, helping to bridge educational gaps and empower the next generation.

Financial Literacy Programs: Partnering with schools, nonprofits, and community centers to offer financial education workshops and resources so individuals of all ages can gain essential financial knowledge and skills.

Support for Vulnerable Groups: Funding community development projects and supporting underserved populations – such as low-income families, the unbanked, and minority entrepreneurs – to promote economic inclusion and stability.

These efforts underscore Keystone’s dedication to fostering a financial environment that is both inclusive and sustainable. “As a global financial firm, we believe our success is intertwined with the well-being of the communities we serve,” the company stated. “This foundation allows us to invest in shared prosperity – from classrooms to neighborhoods – so that more people can participate in and benefit from the financial system.” This statement reflects Keystone’s ethos of combining professional leadership with genuine care for the community.

The Keystone Venture Trust Foundation’s initial launch in October 2025 marks just the beginning. In the coming months, the foundation plans to collaborate with local organizations and leverage Keystone’s financial expertise to maximize social impact. By contributing to education and financial empowerment initiatives, Keystone Venture Trust Inc. is not only giving back, but also helping to build a more equitable and resilient financial landscape. Through this foundation, the company reaffirms its pledge to corporate citizenship, demonstrating that a leading financial institution can drive positive change and help create a more inclusive, sustainable future for all.

About Keystone Venture Trust Inc.

Keystone Venture Trust Inc. is a U.S.-based financial technology company developing AI-driven trading and investment solutions for global markets. Its flagship platform, the KNG Intelligent Trading System, combines real-time analytics, automation, and risk management to help investors make smarter, data-driven decisions across multiple asset classes.