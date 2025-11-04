Keystone Venture Trust Inc. Announces the Launch of KNG Intelligent Trading System with Nine Core Features

Saint Paul, MN, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Venture Trust Inc. today announced the official launch of its cutting-edge KNG Intelligent Trading System, a next-generation, AI-driven platform designed for global financial markets. Offering robust solutions across U.S. equities, forex, commodities, and derivatives, the KNG system is engineered to help both institutional and individual investors make smarter, more efficient trading decisions. This innovative platform integrates nine powerful core features that combine real-time insights, personalized automation, and advanced risk management to deliver superior alpha generation and enhanced portfolio performance.

KNG has been introduced as an advanced platform designed to support traders and investors in navigating complex markets while maintaining strong risk management and regulatory compliance. By integrating AI-driven market intelligence, automated strategies, and personalized investment insights, KNG represents a significant development in modern trading technology.

KNG’s nine core features include:

AI-Powered Market Intelligence (Strategic News Insights) – Real-time analysis of thousands of news sources, financial reports, and social media to provide actionable market insights, enabling traders to stay ahead of critical market events and opportunities. Whale Behavior Insights (Institutional Flow Radar) – A tool that tracks and analyzes the buying and selling behaviors of large institutional investors, providing retail traders with transparency into market moves and helping them make more informed decisions. Adaptive Strategy Navigation Engine (Smart Indicator Optimizer) – Automatically adjusts trading indicators and strategies based on real-time market conditions, optimizing trades with minimal effort and boosting success rates. Strategic Asset Discovery Engine (Global Opportunity Scanner) – Scans the global market for high-potential assets, such as IPOs, and provides detailed analysis and risk assessments for each opportunity. Daily Opportunity Radar (Personalized Trade Ideas) – A daily scan of global markets to deliver personalized trade ideas based on the user’s preferences, ensuring that traders can act on high-probability opportunities with clear, actionable strategies. Multi-Dimensional Asset Scoring System (360° Portfolio Analyzer) – A comprehensive analysis tool that evaluates assets across fundamental, technical, and sentiment metrics, assigning a score to each asset and providing instant insights for better decision-making. Smart Strategy Autopilot (One-Click Automated Trading) – A personalized, automated trading system that executes trades 24/7 based on preset preferences, ensuring that trades are made without emotional delays and in line with risk management protocols. Cross-Market Crisis Monitor (Global Risk Early-Warning System) – A proactive crisis detection system that scans for early signs of financial crises or economic downturns, offering timely alerts and actionable risk mitigation strategies. Personalized Strategy Companion (AI Investment Partner) – A virtual financial advisor that provides tailored advice based on a user’s investment profile, helping them optimize their portfolios, plan for retirement, and manage taxes, all with a focus on achieving long-term financial goals.

According to the company, KNG has been developed to serve both experienced professionals and retail investors. The platform is designed not only to enhance trading efficiency but also to provide a comprehensive framework that supports informed decision-making, wealth protection, and sustainable long-term growth.

By integrating advanced AI, personalized automation, and thorough risk management, KNG aims to deliver a powerful, cohesive solution for anyone looking to maximize their trading and investment potential. With its robust features and user-friendly interface, KNG aims to reshape how the world approaches trading in today’s fast-paced and complex financial markets.

About Keystone Venture Trust Inc.

Keystone Venture Trust Inc. is a U.S.-based financial technology company developing AI-driven trading and investment solutions for global markets. Its flagship platform, the KNG Intelligent Trading System, combines real-time analytics, automation, and risk management to help investors make smarter, data-driven decisions across multiple asset classes.



