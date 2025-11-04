GMH Communities enlists Funnel to future-proof operations and elevate the student housing experience

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced GMH Communities , a Pennsylvania-based real estate company with a nationwide student housing portfolio, has joined its platform. GMH is rolling out Funnel’s multifamily CRM and AI solutions across its portfolio to unlock efficiencies, standardize operations, and position for future growth.

“In student housing, the personal connection matters just as much as the process. Funnel’s CRM and AI help us keep that connection strong by streamlining the operational side so our teams can focus on creating a great living experience for students,” said Brandon Willis, Business Solutions and Innovation Manager at GMH Communities. “By automating routine tasks, unifying our data, and providing AI-driven insights, we’re able to ensure every interaction supports our residents’ success.”

GMH Communities selected Funnel for its ability to both replace manual repetitive work with AI workflows built into Funnel’s multifamily CRM, as well as Funnel’s AI tools that allow teams to focus on high-value, resident-facing responsibilities. The platform will help GMH Communities standardize processes across the portfolio, improve visibility into leasing performance, and lay the groundwork for future centralization initiatives.

“The real opportunity with AI is creating consistency at scale, and amplifying your teams,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO at Funnel. “GMH Communities’ thoughtful approach to technology and service makes sure every student has a high-quality experience, no matter when or how they interact with the community. That kind of reliability makes a huge difference in student housing.”

To learn more about Funnel and why it is trusted by 4 of the 5 largest NMHC owners, and 8 of the top 20 largest NMHC managers, visit funnelleasing.com

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About GMH Communities

Headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, GMH Communities is a dynamic, privately held real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in more than 300 transactions representing more than $8.6 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcommunities.com .

Media Contacts:

Funnel

Hannah O’Leary

Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

hannah.oleary@funnelleasing.com