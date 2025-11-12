Multifamily technology veteran Michael Britti joins Funnel Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced that Michael Britti joined its Board of Directors. Britti brings more than three decades of experience leading transformation across multifamily technology, operations, and mergers & acquisitions. At Funnel, Britti will help guide strategy as the company continues scaling its suite of products and partnerships with the leading and largest multifamily property management companies.

Britti is best known for helping to build RealPage into one of the largest and most influential PropTech companies, guiding more than $2 billion in acquisitions during his tenure—including deals for Buildium, ClickPay, On-Site, and LRO—that defined a generation of multifamily software.

Britti’s multifamily roots began at Archstone, a pioneer in resident experience and early technology adoption. That foundation has guided his belief that innovation in real estate succeeds only when it enhances the human side of housing.

“Funnel’s vision for a renter-centric ecosystem aligns perfectly with the lessons I’ve learned across my career,” said Britti. “Technology should remove friction, not add it. The companies that thrive will be those that combine great teams, a will to win, and great solutions.”

A former entrepreneur himself, Britti founded and later sold a successful screening company to TransUnion before joining RealPage in 2009. His career spanned operating, investing, and advising roles across PropTech, including board service with StarRez and advisory work with RET Ventures, where he continues to mentor emerging founders in the rental housing ecosystem.

“Michael’s reputation as the dealmaker in multifamily is well earned, but what truly sets him apart is how he leads: with purpose and with people,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. “He’s been a key part of some of the biggest transformations in our industry, always focused on sustainable innovation and disciplined execution. That mindset will help Funnel keep building intentionally and driving the next era of growth.”

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

Media Contact:

Funnel

Hannah O’Leary

Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

hannah.oleary@funnelleasing.com