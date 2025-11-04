Prenetics’ IM8 Achieves Record $9 Million in Revenue for October, Surpasses $108 Million in Annualized Recurring Revenue 11 Months After Launch

~ October Revenue Grew 32% MoM and on Track to hit $10 Million in Monthly Revenue by December 2025 ~

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) (“Prenetics”), a leading health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced a record breaking month for IM8 in October, reaching approximately $108 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) just 11 months after its commercial launch. Building on the momentum from last week’s successful $44 million equity offering, IM8 is positioned for accelerated global expansion and enhanced partnerships.

Key highlights:

IM8 delivered its strongest month to date in October with $9 million in monthly revenue, representing 32% month-over-month growth from September’s $6.8 million, driven by strong subscriber growth, elevated average order value and improved retention metrics.

Demonstrating accelerating growth trajectory, IM8 achieved an all-time high single-day revenue record of $400,000 last week.

Based on current trajectory, IM8 projects a minimum of $10 million in monthly revenue by December 2025.

The IM8 brand has delivered 13 million servings to more than 420,000 customers, across 31 countries since launch.

80% of all new orders are subscribers directly through the IM8 website.

11 Months Post launch, IM8’s ARR stands at approximately $108 million: a milestone indicating strong product-market fit and execution across direct-to-consumer and global markets.

The recent launch of Daily Ultimate Longevity has driven significant momentum, with average order value increasing from ~$110 to ~$145, reflecting robust consumer demand for IM8's premium product offerings.



Strategic Growth Acceleration

The record October performance comes on the heels of Prenetics' successful $44 million equity offering completed last week. The capital raise positions IM8 for accelerated global expansion and enhanced marketing initiatives across multiple sports verticals.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics commented, "Achieving the $108 million ARR milestone in just 11 months since launch is a powerful validation of our strategy and the team's execution. October's record $9.0 million monthly revenue, representing 32% growth from September's $6.8 million, demonstrates the accelerating momentum of the IM8 value proposition: premium, science-backed wellness delivered to consumers globally. With our recent $44 million equity raise providing substantial capital and a strengthened balance sheet, we have the resources to aggressively scale this growth trajectory and capitalize on the extraordinary demand we're seeing. We're exploring exciting partnerships with elite athletes across multiple sports, as well as influential global wellness thought leaders, to complement our existing relationships with David Beckham and Aryna Sabalenka. This is only the beginning of our journey, and we have the capital foundation to capitalize on this extraordinary momentum."





Financial Outlook for IM8

Prenetics expects to continue scaling IM8 through 2026 with initiatives including expanded global distribution, new product innovations, deepening retention efforts and leveraging its premium positioning to capture greater share in the wellness category.

IM expects monthly revenues for December 2025 to hit a minimum of $10 million.

IM8 total revenues are expected to be approximately $60 million for FY 2025.

IM8 total revenues are expected to be between $180 and $200 million for FY 2026.



About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka — now the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch — the fastest growth ever recorded in the global history of the supplements industry, even outpacing today’s leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets — purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 380 BTC as of November 4, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Prenetics may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Prenetics’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of the offering and complete the offering, the Company’s ability to execute its new Bitcoin treasury strategy; the volatility of Bitcoin; the Company’s ability to manage its growth and expansion; the company’s ability to compete in the highly competitive consumer health market; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Prenetics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

