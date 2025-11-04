GrowGeneration to Exhibit at 15th Annual CannaFest Prague, Showcasing Full Suite of Cultivation Solutions for European Commercial Growers

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or “the Company”), a leading distributor and manufacturer of specialty agriculture products for controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today announced that the Company will exhibit at CannaFest Prague 2025, taking place November 7-9 2025 at PVA Expo Praha Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic. Exhibition details are included below:

CannaFest Prague 2025

Date: November 7-9, 2025

Location: PVA Expo Praha Letňany – Prague, Czech Republic

Booth: Hall 2, Stand 2A-09

Attendees: Jason Holland, VP of Product Innovation & Commercial Solutions, and Marina Mikkelsen, Director of Cultivation & Technical Support

GrowGeneration’s exhibition will highlight its comprehensive portfolio of proprietary brands and commercial solutions engineered to support cultivators operating in indoor, greenhouse, and mixed-light environments. Featured product lines include:

Char Coir — the highest-grade coco available and is sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards.

— the highest-grade coco available and is sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards. Drip Hydro — a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead.

— a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead. PowerSi — high quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality.

— high quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality. The Harvest Company — offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey.

— offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey. Dialed In Under Canopy LED lights, Environmental & Fertigation Systems — a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy.



“CannaFest Prague provides a valuable spotlight to global stakeholders at the forefront of cultivation innovation, and GrowGeneration is proud to be an integral part of this international forum,” stated Michael Salaman, President of GrowGeneration. “As GrowGen’s footprint in the European market continues to expand, we look forward to utilizing this exhibition to feature our proprietary product lines, illustrate our proven commercial-scale solutions to help growers improve quality and reduce costs, and demonstrate how GrowGen is advancing sustainable cultivation standards across global markets.”

GrowGeneration’s team will be available on-site in Prague for meetings with commercial operators, distributors, system integrators, and facility designers. Appointments may be scheduled in advance for procurement planning, distribution discussions, and supply-chain partnership development.

