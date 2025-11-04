Rezolve Ai Poised to Lead the Trillion-Dollar Agentic Commerce Revolution as Amazon CEO Declares It “the Future of eCommerce”

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world just caught up.

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company that has been building the technology foundation for the Agentic Commerce era since 2016, today welcomed Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s remarks on the company’s Q3 earnings call describing “AI and agentic commerce” as the next great transformation in online shopping.

For Rezolve, Jassy’s comments mark a watershed moment. The world’s largest eCommerce platform has just validated the architecture Rezolve has been building for nearly a decade, AI agents that can reason, decide, and transact autonomously on behalf of consumers.

“When Amazon says Agentic Commerce is the future of retail, it’s confirmation that Rezolve is already building what comes next,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “We’ve spent years developing the architecture, data systems, and AI reasoning engines that make agentic shopping possible at scale. The rest of the world is now catching up.”

Rezolve’s three-layer Agentic Commerce architecture forms the foundation of this new economy:

SmartPay: Digital-asset payment rails enabling instant, borderless checkout Subsquid (SQD): The real-time blockchain data backbone powering transaction intelligence Brainpowa: Rezolve’s proprietary reasoning engine driving personalization, decision-making, and autonomous action



The company’s ecosystem already powers live deployments with major retailers and payment providers across multiple continents, integrating with partners such as Microsoft and Google, ensuring Rezolve’s Agentic Commerce framework operates securely across AI, cloud, and digital-asset ecosystems.

“This is the moment investors have been waiting for,” Wagner added. “Agentic Commerce is no longer theory, it’s the next trillion-dollar wave. Amazon just put the spotlight on it, and Rezolve is years ahead of the field.”

With its first-mover advantage, deep AI infrastructure, and accelerating commercial rollout, Rezolve Ai is positioned as the category leader in the next era of autonomous digital commerce. With rapid adoption already underway across retail and payments, Rezolve is defining the infrastructure layer for the trillion-dollar Agentic Commerce economy.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. Rezolve Ai is pioneering the world’s first enterprise AI platform purpose-built for Agentic Commerce, a trillion-dollar transformation redefining how consumers interact, decide, and buy. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

