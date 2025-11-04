VisionWave Holdings Strengthens Global Advisory Board with Appointment of Admiral (Ret.) Eli Marum and U.S. Ambassador (Ret.) Ned L. Siegel

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense-technology and AI-driven sensing company, today announced the appointments of Admiral (Ret.) Eli Marum, former Commander-in-Chief of the Israeli Navy, and Ambassador (Ret.) Ned L. Siegel, former U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, to its Advisory Board.

These distinguished leaders bring unmatched experience in defense strategy, global diplomacy, and international business — further positioning VisionWave as a bridge between next-generation technology and national-security innovation across allied nations.

Admiral Eli Marum — Leadership at the Core of Israel’s Naval Modernization

Admiral Marum is widely regarded as one of Israel’s most experienced defense leaders, having served in nearly every senior command position in the Israeli Navy, including Commander of the Haifa Naval Base and Northern Arena (1999), Head of Naval Operations (2001), Chief of Staff (2003), Defense Attaché in Singapore (2005), and Commander-in-Chief (2007–2011).

Following the 2006 Lebanon War, he led a comprehensive modernization and strategic rehabilitation of Israel’s naval forces, focusing on technology integration and maritime defense readiness.

After completing his military service, Marum held senior leadership roles in Israel’s public and private sectors, including Head of the Israel Airports Authority and Director of the North arena rehabilitation, as well as Director in the Israeli Prime Minster Office.

He is a graduate of the Israel Navy Advanced Command Course, the National Defense College, the U.S. Navy Senior International Defense Management Program, and Harvard Business School, and holds an M.A. in Social Sciences from Haifa University.

Ambassador Ned L. Siegel — A Bridge Between Business, Policy, and Global Security

Ambassador Siegel brings over four decades of combined diplomatic, business, and policy experience. Appointed by President George W. Bush, he served as U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas (2007–2009) and earlier as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and U.S. Representative to the 61st Session of the UN General Assembly (2006).

He also served on the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) — now the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation — and on the Board of Enterprise Florida Inc. under Governor Jeb Bush.

In the private sector, he is President of The Siegel Group, a Boca Raton–based international business advisory firm focused on real estate, energy, infrastructure, and secure technology. Since 2013, he has served Of Counsel to Wildes & Weinberg P.C., a leading immigration law firm.

He holds a B.A. from the University of Connecticut, a J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law, and an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Leadership Remarks

“Meeting Admiral Marum in Israel and welcoming Ambassador Siegel to VisionWave underscores the caliber of leadership joining our mission,” said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings Inc. “Their experience — one rooted in defense command and the other in diplomacy and international commerce — creates a powerful balance as we continue expanding VisionWave’s global partnerships and strategic initiatives.”

“VisionWave is not just developing technology; it’s building connections that redefine how defense innovation reaches the real world,” said V. Admiral Marum. “Israel’s defense ecosystem is one of the most advanced globally, and I look forward to helping VisionWave navigate opportunities across this critical region.”

“I’m honored to join VisionWave’s Advisory Board at such a pivotal time,” said Ambassador Siegel. “VisionWave’s integration of AI, sensing, and security solutions reflects where the future of global defense is heading — and I’m excited to contribute to that journey.”

Together with Ben Everitt, former UK Member of Parliament and national-security policymaker, these appointments reflect VisionWave’s continuing commitment to strong governance, international collaboration, and mission-driven innovation.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops and commercializes next-generation defense technologies integrating AI-based sensing, radar, and autonomous systems for air, land, and maritime applications. The Company’s mission is to enhance situational awareness, safety, and decision-making for government, defense, and commercial customers worldwide.

Learn more at https://vwav.inc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding anticipated M&A activity, partnerships, and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc

Website: https://www.vwav.inc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744252/5551620/VisionWave_Logo.jpg