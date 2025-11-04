Sofwave Medical Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

— Record quarterly revenue in third quarter of $21.1M, +56% year-over-year growth; IFRS gross margin of 73.7%

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2025, for the period ended September 30, 2025, and recent business highlights.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights

Third Quarter Revenue of $21.1M; representing 56% year-over-year growth Recurring revenue of $8.3M, a year-over-year increase of 55%, representing 40% of total revenue Gross Profit was $15.5M, a year-over-year increase of 53% IFRS and *Non-IFRS Gross Margin: 73.7% IFRS Operating Income: $1.5M; *Non-IFRS: $1.9M IFRS Net Income: $1.0M; *Non-IFRS: $1.4M Positive cash flow: $2.5 million compared to $0.2M in the corresponding period

of $21.1M; representing 56% year-over-year growth First Nine Months Revenue of $58.7M, representing 42% year-over-year growth Recurring revenue of $24.5M, a year-over-year increase of 52%, representing 42% of total revenue Gross Profit was $44.1M, a year-over-year increase of 41% IFRS and *Non-IFRS Gross Margin : 75.1% IFRS Operating Income/Loss: $2.7M; as compared to an operating loss of $3.5M during first nine months of 2024; *Non-IFRS: $4.6M IFRS Net Income/Loss: $1.4M; as compared to an operating loss of $3.8M during first nine months of 2024; *Non-IFRS: $3.2M

of $58.7M, representing 42% year-over-year growth Cash and Cash Equivalents as of September 30, 2025: $26.5M

Management Commentary

Mr. Louis Scafuri, Sofwave CEO, commented, “Sofwave delivered exceptional third quarter results, achieving record revenue during what is historically the med-device aesthetics industry’s slowest quarter. This impressive performance was driven by well over 50% year-over-year growth in both capital equipment placements and recurring pulse revenue, demonstrating robust demand from both new and existing customers alike. Importantly, we achieved our second consecutive quarter of positive IFRS net income and generated $2.5 million in cash flow. We look forward to concluding fiscal 2025 with significant momentum in our business, as we continue to leverage the growing demand for energy-based volumization treatments as filler usage declines and GLP-1 usage increases. These achievements reinforce Sofwave’s position as one of the fastest-growing companies in aesthetic medical technology.”

Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Chairman & Co-Founder, added, “Sofwave's record quarterly revenue is a powerful testament to our disruptive technology and the value we deliver to patients and providers alike. The fantastic growth of the business clearly reflects the aesthetic market’s shift toward next-generation, evidence-based treatment solutions. With approximately 667,000 treatments conducted since commercial launch and rapidly expanding brand recognition, Sofwave continues to gain market share in the non-invasive medical aesthetics space. Additionally, the sustained momentum driven by GLP-1 adoption remains a substantial catalyst for lifting, laxity and toning treatments, which positions us to further expand our business across the breadth of geographies we serve."

Recent Operational Highlights

Received FDA, pre-market clearance for Pure Impact VIP™ standalone EMS device for comprehensive multi-body area muscle strengthening and firming.

Approximately 667,000 treatments conducted since commercialization.

Company expects to achieve net profitability in 2025





Financial Summary

IFRS Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Q3’25 Q3’24 9M’25 9M’24 Revenues $21,074

$13,507

$58,735

$41,333

Gross Profit $15,529

$10,156

$44,105

$31,218

Gross Margin 73.7%

75.2%

75.1%

75.5%

Operating Income/Loss $1,488

($1,314)

$2,711

($3,484)

Net Income/Loss $982

($1,330)

$1,387

($3,843)

*Non-IFRS Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Q3’25 Q3’24 9M’25 9M’24 Revenues $21,074

$13,507

$58,735

$41,333

Gross Profit $15,538

$10,172

$44,126

$31,271

Gross Margin 73.7%

75.3%

75.1%

75.7%

Operating Income/Loss $1,878

($782)

$4,565

($1,783)

Net Income/Loss $1,373

($798)

$3,241

($2,142)



(*) Excluding stock-based compensation

