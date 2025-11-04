Equillium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference Format: Company Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 3:20-3:50 PM EDT





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London Format: 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, November 18 – Thursday, November 20, 2025



Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of several novel immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways.

