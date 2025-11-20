Equillium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 11:30 AM EST





Evercore ISI 8th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 3:50 PM EST



Members of the Equillium management team will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Investors are invited to review the company corporate deck found on the Events & Presentations page, as well as the replay from the recent virtual KOL Event to discuss EQ504: A Novel Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) Modulator for Ulcerative Colitis.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of several novel immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com