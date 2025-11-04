374Water Commences Contract with State of North Carolina for Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Destruction

Initial Waste Destruction Services Deployment in Process

Up to 29,000 Gallons Total of AFFF to be Treated by AirSCWO Technology

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced it is processing the first phase of its award by the State of North Carolina for its Waste Destruction Services (“WDS”) to destroy Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (“AFFF”) utilizing AirSCWO technology. Representatives from North Carolina were on-site to observe the destruction process.

Under the previously announced contract award, 374Water will provide WDS to the University of North Carolina (“UNC”) at Chapel Hill Collaboratory. North Carolina’s 60,000-gallon AFFF destruction initiative stands as one of the most ambitious state-led per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) disposal efforts to date. 374Water will destroy AFFF, secured by the State of North Carolina as part of their State take-back program, per North Carolina’s Responsible Firefighting Foam Management Act (H370) of the 2023-2024 Session.

374Water’s first phase will treat 1,000 gallons of AFFF. If selected for the second phase, 374Water could treat up to an additional 28,000 gallons of AFFF.

“We are excited to work with UNC on our first-ever Waste Destruction Services deployment, validating our WDS model and ability to bring it to market,” said Stephen Jones, Interim CEO of 374Water. “This award highlights the growing regulatory pressure to eliminate PFAS and waste, and WDS offers a flexible, scalable destruction solution that addresses some of the world's most pressing environmental contaminants. Our partnership with North Carolina is a critical step towards solving the PFAS problem that exists in the state and across the United States. PFAS is a headline issue for North Carolina, and this award leverages our leadership with cutting-edge AirSCWO technology and Waste Destruction Services to take meaningful action against PFAS contamination and set a new standard for responsible waste management nationwide. As more organizations seek responsible waste management strategies, we believe 374Water is positioned to become a trusted partner for complete waste destruction.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

