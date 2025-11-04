24/7 Market News- Kraig Labs’ Spider Silk Breakthrough Poised to Rival Nylon’s 1939 Revolution

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that in 1939, DuPont’s introduction of nylon reshaped the global textile and materials landscape, sparking a revolution that transformed industries from fashion to defense. Now, more than eight decades later, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, stands on the threshold of a parallel, and potentially far greater, revolution with the world’s first commercial deliveries of recombinant spider silk fibers and fabrics.

From Nylon to Nature: A Historical Parallel

When DuPont unveiled nylon at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, the world witnessed the birth of the first fully synthetic fiber. Strong, elastic, and affordable, nylon quickly became indispensable, fueling the wartime economy, revolutionizing apparel, and generating billions in post-war consumer growth.

But nylon also ushered in the age of petrochemical dependence, creating vast new industries at the cost of sustainability.

Today, recombinant spider silk, a bioengineered fiber spun naturally by genetically enhanced silkworms, marks the next leap forward. It’s a material that outperforms nylon, Kevlar, and steel by weight, yet is biodegradable, renewable, and produced with minimal environmental impact.

Recombinant Spider Silk: Nature’s Ultimate Fiber, Engineered for Scale

Spider silk has long been considered the ultimate natural material: up to five times stronger than steel by weight, tougher than Kevlar, and biocompatible for use in both apparel and advanced technologies.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories has succeeded where others have fallen short, bringing spider silk out of the lab and into the factory.

Using Kraig’s proprietary genetic engineering protocols, the company’s hybrid silkworms now spin recombinant spider silk protein fibers naturally.

In 2025, Kraig’s production program achieved record-breaking yields at its Asia-based rearing and manufacturing facilities, and the company is now preparing to deliver fiber and fabric samples to three previously announced customers in the fashion and performance textile sectors.

The 2025 Moment Mirrors Nylon’s 1939 Breakthrough

Nylon’s 1939 launch at the New York World’s Fair sold 64 million pairs of stockings in year one, powered WWII parachutes, and the post-war automotive booms, driving DuPont’s surge and the synthetic fiber market to 1M tons by 1960.

Just as nylon changed everything in 1939, recombinant spider silk is about to redefine what’s possible in materials science. Kraig Labs’ upcoming deliveries signal that spider silk has crossed the boundary from theory to commerce. This is the dawn of the biofabrication age.

Kraig Labs’ success represents the culmination of two decades of global effort and billions of dollars in failed attempts by well-funded competitors.

Companies in the U.S., Japan, Germany, and China have pursued spider silk through fermentation, microbial systems, and synthetic polymers, but none have achieved scalable production of authentic silk fiber. Kraig’s silkworm-based model, using nature’s own machinery, solves the scalability problem at its root.

Why 2025 Outpaces 1939

When nylon entered the market, the global fiber economy was worth roughly $10 billion. Today, KBLB’s BAM-1 Alpha platform targets the world’s textile and advanced materials markets that is estimated to exceed $1 trillion, spanning sectors from fashion to aerospace, biomedical engineering, and defense, and an additional $1 trillion sustainability shift.

Additionally, recombinant spider silk eclipses nylon’s legacy: tensile strength up to 1.8 GPa in some samples (vs. nylon’s 0.5-0.7 GPa), toughness 300 MJ/m³ (vs. nylon’s 80 MJ/m³), elasticity 40% (vs. 25%), and full biodegradability with zero petrochemicals. Produced via genetically optimized silkworms fed renewable mulberry, KBLB’s fibers could enable lighter body armor (50% weight reduction), self-healing composites, and regenerative biomedical scaffolds, all while slashing CO₂ vs. 70M tons of annual synthetic fibers.

Spider silk's superior strength, flexibility, and sustainability profile give it disruptive potential far beyond nylon's reach:

Performance Apparel: Lighter, stronger, and more breathable fibers for luxury and athletic wear.

Lighter, stronger, and more breathable fibers for luxury and athletic wear. Defense: Next-generation protective gear and body armor, reducing weight while increasing protection.

Next-generation protective gear and body armor, reducing weight while increasing protection. Medical: Biodegradable sutures, wound-healing scaffolds, and bioresorbable implants.

Biodegradable sutures, wound-healing scaffolds, and bioresorbable implants. Sustainability: A renewable alternative to petrochemical fibers, aligning with global net-zero mandates.





This disruptive biotech has further tailwinds, including EU Green Deal deadlines, forcing brands to adopt plastic-free alternatives, net-zero mandates, and microplastic bans (35% ocean pollution from textiles) drive spider silk.

In 24/7 Market News’ view, spider silk in 2025 mirrors the opportunity nylon presented in 1939, but with far greater upside due to global sustainability demands, multi-industry applications, and the potential to displace both natural and synthetic fibers.

The New Materials Revolution

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ transition from research to delivery positions the company as the first true commercial producer of recombinant spider silk, a milestone equivalent in importance to DuPont’s nylon debut.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

