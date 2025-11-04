Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Is Investigating Shareholder Claims Against Zillow Group, Inc. Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty

MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company. If you are a Zillow shareholder, you are encouraged to contact the law firm for more information:

Zillow Shareholder Investigation

Impacted shareholders may also contact attorney David Abel at securities@shamisgentile.com or (305) 479-2299. There is no cost or obligation to you.

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT?

On September 30, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Zillow and Redfin Corporation, alleging that Zillow paid Redfin at least $100 million to exit the large apartment rental advertising market, thereby unlawfully suppressing competition.

The FTC complaint alleges that the payment was designed to reduce competitive pressure in the multi-family listing and rental advertising space, limiting consumer choice and allowing Zillow to maintain market dominance in online real estate advertising.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is evaluating whether members of Zillow’s board of directors and senior executives breached fiduciary duties by allowing or failing to prevent the anticompetitive conduct described in the FTC complaint. The alleged conduct may risk substantial reputational and economic harm to company operations and the value of Zillow.

Longterm shareholders of Class A or Class C Zillow shares may be eligible to seek corporate governance reforms, return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the law firm to learn more about their rights: https://shamisgentile.com/securities-fraud/zillow-group-inc-securities-fraud-investigation/

ABOUT SHAMIS & GENTILE, P.A.

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for shareholders seeking corporate accountability and governance reforms. The law firm is committed to pursuing claims that benefit companies and their shareholders by correcting harms, recovering damages and improving long term value. Shamis & Gentile has recovered over $1 billion for consumers nationwide. Its extensive experience, expertise, and resources enable the firm to resolve disputes in a wide range of matters, including derivative actions, class actions, and complex commercial litigation.

