Anathapindika Health Increases Stock Ahead of Expected U.S. Surge

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States has the biggest health and wellness market in the world. As Anathapindika Health continues to expand its presence in the U.S., it is ramping up production of its signature trio of formulas in anticipation of growing demand for natural detoxification supplements from both retail and direct-to-consumer sales.

After a strong showing at the ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session in early September, company founder, Dr. Intaek Lee, has revealed that Anathapindika Health is producing more of its three signature detoxification supplements. During the ECRM conference, these were presented to a number of high-level retailers, including companies like The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC. As the holiday season approaches, Lee expects demand to increase, not just from heavyweight buyers but from an increasingly health-conscious American consumer base.

In the summer, research firm Inmar Intelligence reported that six out of 10 consumers plan to buy healthier products during the upcoming holiday season. A more recent report from PwC has built on that information, adding that more than a third of younger shoppers (Gen Z) plan on making sustainability or health and wellness “top factors they consider when making holiday purchases,” adding that the group is also more likely than other generations to read labels before purchasing food.

As consumers prepare to emphasize healthy choices this holiday season, Anathapindika is preparing to meet a spike in demand. Nutraceuticals, in general, will likely be in the spotlight, but the company’s unique emphasis on detoxification will likely help it shine in the coming weeks.

“Our company is built around a blend of scientific acumen and spiritual passion. This is what has helped us gain momentum in other markets, and we expect it to resonate in North America, as well,” said Lee. He added that they are within weeks of having fresh inventory for all three of their primary detoxification supplements, Super System Booster, Super Brain Health, and Super Immune Support. “We hope to have these available to our American audience as soon as possible,” he concluded. “Too often, people jump to nutraceuticals that, while good for you in theory, pile onto what our body is already dealing with. This skips the detoxification step, but that crucial phase is what helps our bodies operate at optimal levels. As the stresses and strains of the holiday season build up, we expect to see more people turning to detoxification as a critical stepping stone to help them maintain healthier living into 2026 and beyond.”

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.com.