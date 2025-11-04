CBIZ Q4 2025 Mid-Market Pulse: Cost Pressures Define 2026 Strategy

Cleveland, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cost pressures are amongst the top concerns for mid-market leaders according to the latest CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse. CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, released its latest quarterly survey and analysis of business sentiment. The report details how mid-market companies are entering 2026 with a renewed focus on cost discipline and operational resilience.

The CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse draws on insights from more than 1,200 CBIZ clients and client service professionals and found that rising costs and policy uncertainty have the greatest impact on business performance.

Key Findings from the Q4 Mid-Market Pulse:

62% of leaders said rising healthcare and employee benefit costs harm their business.

Despite these headwinds, businesses are maintaining their footing through disciplined investment in compliance, technology, and workforce development. These are categories that most leaders say remain “untouchable” even amid tighter budgets.

“Mid-market leaders are being deliberate about every discretionary dollar spent,” said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. “In times of rising costs and tight credit markets, they focus on managing costs, supporting their people, and select investments aimed at improving customer service and productivity. This kind of disciplined approach is what defines successful middle-market companies and helping our clients identify the most impactful investment opportunities is where CBIZ provides real value.”

Other noteworthy findings from the Q4 2025 Mid-Market Pulse include:

Digital tailwind: 44% said AI and digital transformation benefited their business, compared with 7% who reported harm.

The CBIZ Mid-Market Pulse presents quarterly feedback gathered from clients and client service professionals spanning industries like construction, real estate, financial services, technology, and consumer and industrial products.

The full report is available for download here.

