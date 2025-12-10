CBIZ Releases 2026 Benefits & Insurance Market Outlook Highlighting Rising Costs, Regulations, and Workforce Trends

Cleveland, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, today announced the launch of its 2026 Benefits & Insurance Market Outlook, aimed at helping employers prepare for another year of increasing healthcare costs and rising employee expectations. The report outlines key trends shaping the benefits and insurance sector and offers employers straightforward steps for the future.

"Employers are trying to balance rising costs with the need to offer benefits that resonate with their workforce,” said Polly Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services. “This Market Outlook gives leaders a clear direction on where to put their focus in 2026.”

Key findings from the report include:

Employer Healthcare Costs Set to Hit Historic Highs Projected 10% healthcare cost increase per employee in 2026, driven largely by skyrocketing prescription and specialty drug expenses — especially GLP-1 medications, which have seen an 81% cost surge since 2023.

Employees Demand Personalization 70% of employees say customizable benefits increase loyalty, putting pressure on employers to deliver more flexible, tailored total rewards to stay competitive.

2026 Will Bring Major Regulatory Shifts From the SECURE 2.0 Roth catch-up mandate for high-earning employees to new tax credits under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and the expansion of pay transparency laws, employers will face significant compliance changes in 2026.

AI and Automation Are Reshaping HR Operations Organizations are increasingly leveraging automation to streamline recruiting, onboarding, payroll, and benefits administration — and the need for strong AI governance is on the rise.

Risk Exposures Continue to Expand Across Commercial Insurance Organizations must prepare for an increase in risks, including natural disasters, cyber threats, social inflation, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, and workforce continuity challenges.



The 2026 Benefits & Insurance Market Outlook brings everything together in one clear view. By connecting workforce expectations, healthcare costs, and evolving risks, CBIZ gives employers a fundamental understanding of the pressures shaping the year ahead. This resource reflects the real challenges facing today’s businesses and offers straightforward actions to address them.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what's next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.