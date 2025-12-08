CBIZ Announces Christopher Sikora as New Leader of Investor Relations to Support Continued Growth

Cleveland, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national professional services advisor, announced the appointment of Christopher Sikora as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, effective Dec. 8, 2025.

Sikora is an accomplished investor relations professional with extensive experience in finance, strategy, and corporate development. He joins CBIZ after spending 11 years at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, where he held numerous senior roles, including Vice President of Investor Relations and Head of Finance for its retail segment and global operations. His career began at KeyCorp, where he worked in investor relations and equity research.

With expertise in financial strategy, market dynamics, and stakeholder communication, Sikora excels at translating business results into valuable insights. His experience partnering with executive leadership teams and the investor relations function positions him to support CBIZ’s growth.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this talented team at such an exciting time for the company,” said Sikora. “CBIZ has a compelling business model and investment story, so strengthening engagement with the investment community and clearly communicating our long-term value proposition will be key to building on CBIZ’s continued success.”

Sikora will lead CBIZ's investor relations strategy to strengthen relationships with the investment community and elevate the CBIZ brand in the market. He will lead the quarterly earnings process and play a key role in articulating CBIZ’s strategy, performance, and long-term value creation framework.

"Adding Chris to the CBIZ team is a significant move in elevating our presence with the investment community," said Brad Lakhia, CFO of CBIZ. “He will leverage his experience in finance, strategy, and communications to help set strategic priorities and improve how we share our growth story, working closely with the Senior Leadership Team to articulate our strategy and performance.”

Sikora holds an MBA from Cleveland State University and a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what’s next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com

