Introducing Express: The Conversational Data Engineering Platform to Simplify the Creation of Complex Data Workflows for AI Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexla , the leading integration platform for AI applications, today announced the launch of Express , a conversational data engineering platform that makes it simple for anyone to work with data. Express addresses the critical bottleneck in AI adoption: the complex, time-consuming process of preparing and integrating data from multiple sources to create context for AI.

Express introduces an agentic AI framework that understands user intent, figures out where the data resides, and automatically connects, transforms, and prepares it for use. Users simply describe what they need in natural language, like "Pull customer data from Salesforce and combine it with website analytics from Google and create a data product," and Express automatically finds, connects, and prepares the right data. Whether you're a developer, analyst, or business user, you can create secure, production-ready data pipelines in minutes, without writing code. This makes data accessible to the entire organization at a time when speed, security, and compliance are more critical than ever.

"Now, anyone who knows the outcome they want can work with data conversationally and reliably, and unlock the data they need, in minutes," said Saket Saurabh, CEO and co-founder of Nexla. "It's data engineering transformed into context engineering."

Express is available immediately as a standalone product with simple, usage-based pricing. This offering complements Nexla's enterprise platform, making it easy for individuals and teams to get started today.

Express Powers Real-World Use Cases

Express empowers teams to be successful with data, eliminating long wait times that slow innovation:

Analysts build customer dashboards with data from multiple sources in minutes instead of days

For more information, visit express.dev .

About Nexla Express

Express is built on Nexla’s industry-leading data integration platform, powered by AI, for AI. The conversational data engineering platform enables users to use natural language to connect any data source and build pipelines for any application. Leading enterprises, including DoorDash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson, and LiveRamp, trust Nexla's technology to integrate mission-critical data. Express makes data users and developers up to 10X more productive by simplifying the time-consuming process of preparing and integrating data from multiple sources.

Media Contact

BOCA Marketing

nexla@bocamarketing.com