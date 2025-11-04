Bath & Body Works Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Maly Bernstein appointed Chief Commercial Officer to Strengthen Engagement and Performance Across All Channels

Samantha Charleston appointed Chief Human Resources Officer to Align People Strategy with Business Priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today announced strategic leadership appointments to deepen expertise and strengthen capabilities required to execute transformation. Maly Bernstein has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and Samantha Charleston has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, both effective Nov. 12.

“As we enter a new era for Bath & Body Works, we’re building a next-generation leadership team with the vision and experience needed to drive growth across the marketplace,” said Daniel Heaf, Chief Executive Officer. “Maly brings proven elevated multi-channel retail leadership, delivering distinctive consumer experiences and growth across all channels. Samantha’s deep expertise driving enterprise-wide culture change and aligning people strategy with business transformation will help ensure we have the talent and ways of working to execute with discipline.”

Bernstein was previously Chief Executive Officer at Bluemercury, where she led an evolution in the brand, elevation in the experiences across channels, and a remix in the merchandising to drive consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth. Prior to Bluemercury, Bernstein spent eight years at CVS Health, where she led E-Commerce and Omnichannel through high-growth during COVID, and before that, the multi-billion dollar Beauty & Personal Care division. Earlier in her career, Bernstein was an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company, where she advised leading retail and CPG clients globally.

“Bath & Body Works is an iconic brand with an extraordinary connection to its customers,” said Bernstein. “I’m excited to create compelling retail experiences for our consumers across the marketplace and in all the ways they shop, while also delivering strong performance for the company.”

Charleston brings more than two decades of human resources leadership experience across consumer and industrial companies. She joins Bath & Body Works from Americold, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer. In that role, Charleston successfully led the transformation of a 15,000-employee global workforce that drove business growth through technology, organizational simplification, and M&A integration. Prior to Americold, Charleston held senior HR leadership roles at Newell Brands during a period of transformational growth.

“I’m thrilled to join Bath & Body Works at this important moment,” said Charleston. “People are at the heart of every company’s success, and I look forward to working with Daniel and the team to strengthen Bath & Body Works’ culture and talent to support the growth of the organization.”

Both Bernstein and Charleston will join the Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Daniel Heaf.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,904 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 537 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of August 2, 2025).

