October brings welcome boost to Fraser Valley, but sales still lag seasonal averages

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraser Valley home sales climbed for the second straight month in October, a sign that some buyers may be responding to steadily easing prices.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 1,123 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in October, a 17 per cent increase from September, but 16 per cent below sales from the same month last year.

After a short-lived rise in September, new listings slowed in October, down 14 per cent month-over-month and seven per cent year-over-year, to 2,967. Overall inventory remains well above seasonal norms for the Fraser Valley, with 10,121 active listings, down four per cent from September but up 15 per cent year-over-year.

“Motivated sellers are responding to increasingly competitive market conditions with more realistic pricing strategies,” said Tore Jacobsen, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “As a result, we’re seeing prices soften—a shift that’s helping to facilitate sales in a slower market.”

The Fraser Valley remains firmly in a buyer’s market, with an overall sales-to-active listings ratio of 11 per cent in October, up from nine per cent in September. The modest increase reflects a rise in sales alongside a slight decline in inventory. A balanced market is typically defined by a ratio between 12 and 20 per cent.

Across the Fraser Valley in October, the average number of days to sell both a single-family detached home and a condo was 42 days; while for a townhome it was 37 days.

“While these early signs are encouraging, the path back to seasonal average sales levels will take time,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “As more new supply comes on stream and sellers adapt to the shifting dynamics, we expect the market to respond accordingly.”

The composite Benchmark price for a typical home in the Fraser Valley decreased 0.7 per cent in October, to $919,900.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,411,900 the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.6 per cent compared to September 2025 and decreased 5.1 per cent compared to October 2024.

At $786,000 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 1.2 per cent compared to September 2025 and decreased 5.6 per cent compared to October 2024.

At $506,400 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 0.8 per cent compared to September 2025 and decreased 6.8 per cent compared to October 2024.



*The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 5,100-plus real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

