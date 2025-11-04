Utenos Trikotažas sold a controlling stake in its subsidiary Mrija





SBA Group company Utenos Trikotažas on November 4, 2025, completed a transaction selling a controlling stake in its Ukrainian subsidiary Mrija, which provides sewing services. The company sold 98.87 percentage points out of its total 98.95 percent shareholding, as well as its rights of claim related to the subsidiary. The transaction was carried out in accordance with a court-approved restructuring plan, which stipulated the sale of this asset.

The shares of Mrija and the related rights of claim were acquired by the Ukrainian company Translum and the Hungarian company Neoplast Hungary KFT. In the future, Utenos trikotažas plans to sell the remaining small number of Mrija shares as well; no separate announcement will be made regarding this transaction.

The transaction value amounts to EUR 700,000 before taxes. After taxes, all proceeds will be used to reduce the company’s liabilities - to settle accounts with creditors as outlined in the restructuring plan.

“After the transaction, Mrija will remain our partner in the production chain – we plan to continue placing orders with it and to produce part of our products in Ukraine, ” said Utenos trikotažas Chairman of the Board Vytautas Vaškys.

Currently, the sewing services provided by Mrija account for approximately 10–15% of Utenos trikotažas’ total sewing needs.

Additional information is available from Tadas Baužys, Finance manager,tel. No. +370 672 44712.

Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas