Trading by management and close relations of management

In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B. The released shares relate to the 2022 legacy Chr. Hansen matching shares program and the legacy Chr. Hansen 2023 restricted stock units (RSU) program.

Attachment