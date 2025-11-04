CTMS Market Growth to 2030 Led by CRO and Cloud Adoption as the Global Industry is set to Expand at 14.89%, says Mordor Intelligence

Growth in the clinical trial management system market is being driven by digital transformation in pharmaceutical R&D, cloud-deployment trends, demands for real-time oversight, and increasing trial complexity.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global clinical trial management systems market is valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2025. It is projected to surpass USD 4.89 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.89 % over the period. The acceleration is attributed to rising digital maturity among sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and stricter regulatory transparency mandates. 

Geographical Insights 

  • North America currently holds the largest share of the CTMS market, supported by a dense network of pharmaceutical sponsors, experienced investigator sites, and predictable regulatory frameworks.  
  • Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, driven by regulatory reforms in China and India and expanding local trial volumes.  

Emerging Key Trends

Rising Complexity of Clinical Trials: Multi-site, multi-arm, and global trials require centralized platforms for planning, monitoring, and reporting, driving demand for CTMS solutions. 

Integration with Real-World Data and EHRs: Linking clinical trial management systems with electronic health records and real-world data sources improves patient recruitment, monitoring, and endpoint analysis. 

AI and Analytics Adoption: Embedded analytics in CTMS platforms help predict patient dropouts, optimize trial design, and improve operational decision-making. 

Pressure to Reduce Time-to-Market: Sponsors adopt CTMS solutions to streamline workflows, identify enrollment delays early, and optimize resource allocation, shortening trial timelines. 

Overview of Market Segments 

By Delivery Mode  

  • On-Premise  
  • Cloud-Based  
  • Hybrid / Hosted Private Cloud  

By Component  

  • Software  
  • Services  

By Type  

  • Enterprise-Wide CTMS  
  • Site CTMS  
  • eClinical Platform-Integrated CTMS  

By Clinical Trial Phase  

  • Phase I  
  • Phase II  
  • Phase III  
  • Phase IV / Post-Marketing  

By End User  

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies  
  • Medical Device Manufacturers  
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)  
  • Other End Users 

By Geography 

  • North America  
  • Europe  
  • Asia-Pacific  
  • Middle East & Africa  
  • South America 

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-clinical-trial-management-system-industry?utm_source=globenewswire 

Competition Outlook 

The market is moderately consolidated, with major CTMS players such as Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, and Medidata Solutions (a part of Dassault Systèmes) leading the field. These vendors are leveraging acquisitions, broader platform capabilities, and AI analytics integration to meet sponsors’ evolving needs. 

  • Oracle Corp. 
  • Dassault Systèmes (Medidata) 
  • Veeva Systems 
  • IBM Corp. 
  • Advarra 

