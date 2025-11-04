CTMS Market Growth to 2030 Led by CRO and Cloud Adoption as the Global Industry is set to Expand at 14.89%, says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global clinical trial management systems market is valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2025. It is projected to surpass USD 4.89 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.89 % over the period. The acceleration is attributed to rising digital maturity among sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and stricter regulatory transparency mandates.

Geographical Insights

North America currently holds the largest share of the CTMS market, supported by a dense network of pharmaceutical sponsors, experienced investigator sites, and predictable regulatory frameworks.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, driven by regulatory reforms in China and India and expanding local trial volumes.

Emerging Key Trends

Rising Complexity of Clinical Trials: Multi-site, multi-arm, and global trials require centralized platforms for planning, monitoring, and reporting, driving demand for CTMS solutions.

Integration with Real-World Data and EHRs: Linking clinical trial management systems with electronic health records and real-world data sources improves patient recruitment, monitoring, and endpoint analysis.

AI and Analytics Adoption: Embedded analytics in CTMS platforms help predict patient dropouts, optimize trial design, and improve operational decision-making.

Pressure to Reduce Time-to-Market: Sponsors adopt CTMS solutions to streamline workflows, identify enrollment delays early, and optimize resource allocation, shortening trial timelines.

Overview of Market Segments

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid / Hosted Private Cloud

By Component

Software

Services

By Type

Enterprise-Wide CTMS

Site CTMS

eClinical Platform-Integrated CTMS

By Clinical Trial Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV / Post-Marketing

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Competition Outlook

The market is moderately consolidated, with major CTMS players such as Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, and Medidata Solutions (a part of Dassault Systèmes) leading the field. These vendors are leveraging acquisitions, broader platform capabilities, and AI analytics integration to meet sponsors’ evolving needs.

Oracle Corp.

Dassault Systèmes (Medidata)

Veeva Systems

IBM Corp.

Advarra

EClinical Solutions Market: The eclinical solutions market report segments the industry by product (electronic clinical outcome assessment), by delivery mode (cloud-based), clinical trial phase (phase I, phase III), by end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies), and geography.

Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, Mednet Solutions, PAREXEL International (Calyx), and Saama Technologies, Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in EClinical Solutions:

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market: The clinical decision support systems market report segments the industry by model (knowledge-based CDSS, non-knowledge CDSS), by mode of delivery (cloud-based, on-premise), by component (hardware, software, services), by product (integrated CDSS, standalone CDSS), by application (medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).

Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Change Healthcare, IBM Corporation, and Oracle are the major companies operating in this market.

Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Change Healthcare, IBM Corporation, and Oracle are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Clinical Decision Support Systems:

